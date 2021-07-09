EndSARS: Abia panel winds up, awards victims N500m compensation

Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS and Police Brutality, set up by Governor Okezie Ikpeaku to probe human rights’ violations by the police, has submitted its report. The panel recommended a compensation of N511 million for victims of police abuse. The panel submitted its five-volume report to Governor Ikpeazu. Receiving the report, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, commended the panel for rendering historic and selfless services to the state.

He promised that the government would study the report with a view to implementing it. The governor added that the report would guide the public on how best to relate with the police and other security agencies, reiterating that the security agencies needed the support and cooperation of the citizens to excel in their duties. Earlier, the Panel Chairman, former Chief Judge of Abia State, Hon. Justice Sunday Imo (rtd), explained that the first volume contained the main report; the second contained all the petitions, while Volume 3 dealt with records and proceedings of the panel.

He said Volume 4 centred on findings and recommendations of the panel while the last volume contained case files, exhibits, etc. Imo announced that the panel recommended over N511 million to be paid to the victims of security agents’ brutality and other human rights’ abuses. He disclosed that the panel received 86 cases/petitions out of which 46 went through full hearing while the remaining cases were dismissed or struck out. The chairman recalled that the panel was inaugurated by Governor Ikpeazu on October 23, 2020 with a charge to expeditiously treat cases of police brutality from 2015 till date.

Like this: Like Loading...