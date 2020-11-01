EndSARS: Abuja road users beg traffic officers, as gridlock worsens

Road users in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has decried the worsening traffic gridlock and also noticable absence of traffic management officers on Abuja roads.

Residents had blame the situation on the #EndSARS protest violence which adversely affected police, traffic officers, and other law enforcement agents.

New Telegraph observed that over the past two weeks, some of the major roads, like Nyanya-Mararaba, Dutse-Bwari have witnessed reduction in the number of traffic points been adequately manned by officers, amidst growing traffic.

Expressing concerns over the worrisome situation, the President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr. John-John Uket appealed to relevant authorities to redeploy traffic managers to the road.

Uket made the appeal in Abuja over the weekend when he addressed stakeholders during a traffic management dialogue.

He said that while traffic officers cannot be blamed for abandoning the roads over fears of possible attacks by hoodlums, it was imperative to consider the hardship which hundreds of road users suffer daily in Abuja and other major cities.

He said: “We have taken into cognizance the need to reassure you the public support that you have always enjoyed before the protest.

“In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you all to let by gone be by gone and forge a new page in our nation’s history.”

Earlier in his speech, Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, acknowledged that traffic officers left the road, noting that such action was a safety measure for them.

Attah, explained that several of the officers were attacked by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

