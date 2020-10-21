EndSARS: Address Nigerians now, Senate tells Buhari

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation on the on-going #End- SARS nationwide protest, with a view to ending the agitations. The Senate passed this resolution following its consideration of a motion entitled: “EndSARS and the need for a comprehensive and holistic reform of the Police.”

The motion, which came under matter of urgent public importance, was sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) and co-sponsored by other 103 senators.

Also, the Senate urged the Police to protect genuine EndSARS protesters to prevent them from being attacked by hoodlums who were already hijacking the protest. It further called on the Inspector-General of Police to embark on a holistic reform of the Police Force, including improving on the emoluments, barracks and health insurance of officers and men of the Force.

The apex legislative chamber also urged the protesters across the country to stop the protest and allow government to implement their five-point demand. The upper chamber also urged President Buhari to immediately set up a judicial panel of inquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youth, to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.

It further urged the Police and other security agencies to operate strictly within the rules of engagement. Presenting the motion, Olujimi noted that Police brutality could be traced back to the colonial era, when the colonial government used the Force as an instrument of control. She argued that the brutality should not continue because apart from being an independent nation, brutality is not consistent with democratic system of government being currently run by Nigeria.

According to her, the colonial authorities used brutality to suppress dissent against colonial rules, force the people to obey draconian policies and thwart protests against colonial repression. She further stated that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was created in 1992 as a unit of the Nigerian Police to deal with crimes such as robbery, motor vehicle theft and kidnapping, among others.

The lawmaker expressed concern that despite disbandment of SARS by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the promise of implementing the demands of the protesters by President Buhari, the protests had increased in intensity and violence, with economic activities paralysed across the country while some Nigerians are already losing their lives.

She also expressed worries that the protest had grown beyond the initial agitation to #EndSARS and #Endpolicebrutality to include the demands for good governance, accountability of government, reforms of key governmental institutions like INEC, judiciary, health and power, among others.

Olujimi cautioned that if the protest was not firmly addressed, government would not be able to control the next level of agitations that might surface

She said: “As political leaders, we have a responsibility of protecting, providing succour and guiding youths. We must therefore address the issues of emplacing appropriate policies that ensure economic growth, wealth creation and employment generation on the front burner.”

Contributing to the motion, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), called for dialogue to be used in addressing the agitations by the Nigerian youths. He, however, asked the Federal Government to deploy whatever means necessary to end the #End- SARS protest if dialogue failed. “I want to suggest strongly that dialogue should be used to get the youth to suspend the #End- SARS protest; where dialogue fails, then we should use whatever means is possible to end it. Otherwise, it will lead to anarchy.

“Already, a number of properties have been burnt, a number of people have been killed and no responsible government will allow lawlessness to take place when it is in power.

“Government should leave up to its Constitutional responsibilities to ensure that law and order is being maintained,” the former Governor of Kebbi State said. In his contribution, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, pointed out that the people have a right to protest, but expressed concerns that the #EndSARS protest had been hijacked by hoodlums.

He also advised the protesters to remain lawful by being peaceful, urging them to stop the protest and give the Federal Government a chance to implement their demands, while urging government to ensure that the protesters were not harmed.

His words: “I urge that the protesters should remain lawful while they give government the opportunity to address these demands. “I am the chairman of the constitution review committee; most of the requests they have made are constitutional issues and they are not issues that Mr. President, by fiat, can take a decision on.

If they continue to mobilise with the strength they have today, they have the capacity to come before us and make these powerful case before us, we shall do their biddings.

“They should give peace a chance, give us an opportunity to look into the issues they have raised.” On his part, the Minority Leader of Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), said: “I think that what is going to resolve this issue with urgency it deserves is for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to look at the issues raised by the #EndSARS protesters and address the nation on them, knowing that he has not come out to directly deal with the issue.”

