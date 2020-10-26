EndSARS: AfBA lauds Buhari, NBA over appeals for calm

Foluso Ogunmodede

T he African Bar Association (AfBA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s passionate appeals, asking hoodlums who took advantage of peaceful #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem on public and private properties to put an to the mayhem and violence.

AfBA said although the President’s speech fell short of what it had anticipated, considering the weighty issues raised by the protesters and others which were of general concern to majority of Nigerians, it, however, acknowledged the constitutional rights of public protests in particular, especially the germaine issues of police impunity.

In a statement signed by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo, AfBA picked holes in Buhari’s address to Nigerians, describing it as falling short of expectations.

Specifically, it urged the federal government to ensure adequate compensations were made for victims of monumental loss arising from wanton killings and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #End- SARS protests.

It reads: “The African Bar Association, AfBA welcomes the call by President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria for hoodlums who took advantage of the peaceful #ENDSARS protest to unleash mayhem on public and private properties to put an to the mayhem and violence.

Although the President’s speech fell short of what the association had anticipated, considering the weighty issues raised by the protesters and others which is of general concern to majority of Nigerians, it, however, acknowledged the constitutional rights of public protests in particular, the germaine issues of police impunity.

“While we urge the Government of Nigeria to go further to condemn the attack on innocent peaceful protesters by organized mercenaries and security operatives, we totally condemn the attack on vital government’s buildings, the looting and burning of private properties, attack on media houses, correctional centers and other form of violence unleashed in several locations in Nigeria especially, Edo,, Lagos, Abuja and several other cities.

“While we sympathize with the Government and People of Nigeria, especially the state governments and Security operatives and citizens who lost their lives, the African Bar Association (AfBA) hereby calls for adequate restitution and compensation in a manner that meets the justice of each and every case.

“The AfBA commends the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the steps taken so far in dealing with this monumental crisis. “Therefore, we plan to discuss and work with the NBA in bringing the sponsors and perpetrators found to have violated the rights of Nigerian citizens and the youths to account before the international justice system.”

Like this: Like Loading...