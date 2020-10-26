News

#EndSARS: Afenifere, Abiodun ask Ndigbo to disregard quit notice

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of a viral video on social media where Ndigbo were threatened to vacate South West zone of the country, the Pan- Yoruba Socio-political organization, Afenifere and the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have asked Ndigbo to discountenance the alleged quit order.

 

Afenifere and Abiodun, who reignited their commitment to one indivisible  Nigeria told Ndigbo to ignore the alleged viral quit order as it had no backings of Yoruba elders as they had no affiliation whatsoever with the initiator of the quit order which gave the Ndigbo 48 hours ultimatum to leave Yorubaland.

 

Amidst social unrest in the country which was occasioned by a series of violent protests, a UKbased Nigerian with the name Adeyinka Grandson under the aegis of Young Yoruba for Freedom (YYF)had allegedly in a viral video on social media issued a quit notice to some nationals, especially the Ndigbo to vacate Yoruba Land.

 

However, Afenifere, in a statement personally signed by its National leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State capital disowned the alleged quit notice.

 

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a WhatsApp video now going viral, purportedly issued by one Adeyinka Grandson or his representative, giving a 48-hour ultimatum ending on Sunday October 25, 2020 for some Nigerian nationals, especially the Igbo, to quit Yorubaland.

 

“Most embarrassing to me as Afenifere Leader was that the young man who made the announcement kicked off with the well-known tune of Afenifere anthem, thus giving the impression that his was an Afenifere initiative.

 

“This is to say that we do not know anything about the quit order or are we in any way connected with its issuance or the initiators.

 

“For the time being, in addition to our other releases, let us all maintain peace.”

 

Also, Abiodun yesterday urged other ethnic groups living in the state to disregard the 48-hour quit notice given by the Young Yoruba for Freedom (YYF). Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta yesterday described the pronouncement as “unfortunate, provocative, reckless and irresponsible.”

 

