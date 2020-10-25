EndSARS: Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn arson, looting spree

The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned in strong terms, the massive destruction of public and private property by some yet to be identified persons in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

The two sociocultural groups dissociated themselves and their people from the arson and looting spree going on in the past three days and called for a stop to the violence.

In a statement jointly signed by the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Chief John Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the two groups commiserated with all the families who lost dear ones in Tuesday’s incident in Lekki, Lagos.

They condemned the shooting of some Nigerians holding a peaceful protest at the Lekki Toll Plaza and attributed the violence that erupted on Wednesday in different parts of Lagos to that unfortunate incident. “We do not endorse arson as responsible organisations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice. “A fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city,” they said.

The groups regretted that since the orgy of violence began to spread, there have been some attempts to give the crisis an ethnic colouration in order to pitch the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups against each other.

“We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last three years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators responsible for the violence.

“We appeal to our peoples to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them,” the joint statement read.

