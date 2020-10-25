News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn arson, looting spree

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned in strong terms, the massive destruction of public and private property by some yet to be identified persons in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

 

The two sociocultural groups dissociated themselves and their people from the arson and looting spree going on in the past three days and called for a stop to the violence.

 

In a statement jointly signed by the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Chief John Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the two groups commiserated with all the families who lost dear ones in Tuesday’s incident in Lekki, Lagos.

 

They condemned the shooting of some Nigerians holding a peaceful protest at the Lekki Toll Plaza and attributed the violence that erupted on Wednesday in different parts of Lagos to that unfortunate incident. “We do not endorse arson as responsible organisations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice. “A fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city,” they said.

The groups regretted that since the orgy of violence began to spread, there have been some attempts to give the crisis an ethnic colouration in order to pitch the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups against each other.

 

“We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last three years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators responsible for the violence.

 

“We appeal to our peoples to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them,” the joint statement read.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: 17 deaths as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  There were 17 deaths from coronavirus announced on Tuesday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 561 new cases of the disease in the country. Edo State, which only recorded 24 cases on Monday, saw a spike taking its number to 119 to finish second behind Lagos which had 200. Kaduna […]
News

As peace takes flight in two Delta communities…

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

A monarch is on self-imposed exile fearing for his life. His community insists he is gone for good. Youths, men and women are protesting against his actions, but elders are calling for caution. Yet, his whereabouts is unknown to many who are shouting to the rooftops. Another monarch was “invited” by the police over allegations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: