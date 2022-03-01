News

EndSARS aftermath: Cross River recovers vandalized facilities

The aftermath effect of the EndSars protest which took place on the 24th of October, 2020 resulting to the vandalization of government establishments affected the State Ministry of Health Essential Drug Program offices as well as office occupied by some Development Partners. On this regards, USAID Global Health Supply Chain has today officially renovated, equipped and handed over the revamped Essential Drug Program complex to the State Government with fully furnished offices as well as a standard conference hall.

Speaking during the handing over process, the Pharmaceutical Commodities Logistics Manager of USAID Nigeria Mrs Adenike Adelanwa who was in company of Mrs Ashey Greve the Supply Chain Advisor of USAID Washington commended the State government and Health Ministry for exceptional performance in the Health sector despite the numerous setbacks that came with the vandalization. “I wish to commend the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade who through his workaholic and committed health commissioner Dr. Betta Edu has been able to keep the ministry running, The Commissioner invited our organization to step in and support the state rebuild. we are happy we could step in and support.

“The Partnership has been great and the bond will only continue to grow bigger as we’ll continue to work together in synergy with a goal to ensure that health commodities gets to those who needs them at the right time and place. We’re very proud of your efforts that has sustained the system even with the limited facilities.”

Receiving the renovated Building, the Health Commisioner Dr Betta Edu on behalf of the State Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade thanked USAID for their wonderful supports. “I want to on behalf of the Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade thank our strong and reliable partner USAID who has today returned back our vandalized EDP offices as brand new and upgraded. Essential drugs and logistics supply chain are core to delivering quality Healthcare services and achieving Universal Health Coverage. It was very devastating to see our LMCU go down, our drugs and store houses vandalized and looted. We are glad that we are back and better!

“His Excellency will be briefed and pictures will be sent to him as I know how happy he will be knowing that the EDP is back on its feet. Its indeed true that “when a kings palace is burnt down its only calling for a more better palace” this you have proven to us again.

Dr. Edu while commending the Regional Director for USAID Mr Ikponmwosa Ihasa for being steadfast and supportive solicited with them to help strengthen the Logistics Management Coordinating Unit (LMCU) as that as well as essential drug supply which remains the key to achieving Universal Health Coverage. She called for more stronger partnership to see how the State’s Warehouse can be upgraded back to a grade A Pharma, getting more self-reliant and one that can generate income to handle her issues. She charged other Development partners to take proper care of the place to avoid a repeat of what we experienced. “We are aware of your expertise in logistics Management, we want to appeal that you support us to build more capacity for our staff. She added.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is a U.S government initiative to help fight Malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and other general health logistics programs. Highlights of the event was the official handing over of the renovated building to the State Government through the Health Commissioner, inspection of the LMCU Offices, Conference Room amongst others. The Director of Public Health Dr. Iwara Iwara, the Director of Servicom Dr Mrs Comfort Ekanem and other Staff of the Ministry were with the Commissioner during the visit while the USAID team includes Mr. Matthew Attah the Director Plan and Source, Mrs Lilian Ojukwu Logistics Manager.

 

