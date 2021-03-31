EndSARS aftermath: Lagos Panel gets 3-month extension

The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution For Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters has been extended for another three months. The new date, according to an online news portal, Channels Television, has been fixed for July 19, which is against the earlier deadline of April 19.

Recall that the Lagos panel was inaugurated by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on October 19, 2020, to among other things receive memoranda from concerned members of the public and inquire into cases of abuse, brutality, torture, and extrajudicial killings by the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad, (SARS) in Lagos. As of the deadline for the receipt of the memo, the panel had received 235 petitions. Yesterday’s sitting is the 65th and so far the panel has part-heard over 115 cases and given out about N44million as compensation.

Like this: Like Loading...