News

EndSars: A’Ibom panel receives 92 petitions, considers 2 cases of murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

The Judicial Panel of Investigation on Incidences of police brutality and other human rights violations in Akwa Ibom State yesterday received shocking cases of extra-judicial killings by the police as it commenced sitting.

 

The Akwa Ibom State Government had on October 20, set up a judicial panel to investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, and related extra-judicial killings in the state, as response to the nationwide EndSars protest.

 

At the inaugural sitting of the panel at High Court 8, Fulga Road on Akpan Akpa Udo Street, Uyo, the state capital, it announced the receipt of 92 cases, mentioned eight and considered two pathetic cases of brutal killing presented by counsels to the victims.

 

The first case involved the alleged murder of one Alade Jonathan Farojoye, a fisherman and pastor with Deeper Life Bible Church, who was allegedly murdered by the police at Iwoukpom, Ibeno Local Government Area of Alwa Ibom State.

The second case that was considered by the judiciary panel was on the alleged killing of one Mr. Augustine Effiong, a taxi driver by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as SARS.

 

The late Effiong, as the case revealed, was until his arrest and subsequent death in police custody, plied Uyo- Eket route as taxi driver.

 

However, the counsels to the victims further revealed that corpses of both Farojoye, who was allegedly killed in September 2017, and Effiong, whose life was also ended in October 2019, were yet to be released to their families for burial, despite several appeals to the police.

 

A total of eight petitions were mentioned at the inaugural sitting, including petitions from Obong Paul Etim Ekpo, Beautrice Abosede Osaniya and Esara Victor Umoh, among others. Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Investigation, Justice Ifiok Ukana, in his remarks, assured the people that the panel was determined to ensure fair hearing to all parties involved.

 

The panel, according to Justice Ukana, will make recommendations to the state government and where necessary direct the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to ensure that those culpable are prosecuted and compensation paid to families of victims.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

145 stranded Nigerians return home as 18 depart France

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday said about 145 Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have returned home. Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), yesterday said 18 Nigerians stranded in Europe have departed Paris, France on their way to Nigeria. The minister said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi […]
News

Water Resources Bill: Ortom backs Afenifere, Ohaneze, Middle Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday threw his weight behind the Afenifere, Ohaneze and Middle Belt Forum calling on the National Assembly to throw out the National Water Resources Bill before it in the interest of the country.   The trio of the socio-cultural groups had earlier rejected the controversial bill which was re-introduced in […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: