EndSARS: Allianz pledges support for insured victims

Allianz Nigeria has confirmed her readiness to support customers and business owners whose property or businesses suffered one form of loss or the other during the recent unrests experienced all over the country.

It noted that it would meet its obligations and promptly pay claims for such losses.

A statement signed by the Chief Enabling Officer, Adeolu Adewumi-Zerstatesthat, said: “Our focus is on the customer and supporting businesses, as our purpose is to secure the future. “Allianz Nigeria recognises that the year has been very difficult for many businesses due to the effect of Covid 19, which has slowed trade worldwide. As a customer centric organisation, we are aware of our responsibilities not only to our customers, but also to the business environment in which we operate.”

The statement noted that to ensure that the claims arising from the unrests were paid promptly, the company has set up a dedicated desk to support all customers whose businesses and property have been affected by ensuring that all claims are processed quickly and efficiently.Allianz Insurance recently received the award for Best Insurance brand in the Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking for the second time consecutively, emphasizing resilience, integrity and customer focus.

For Allianz, the ranking is not only a sign of the brand’s growing strength, it also points to the increasing role and importance of the brand in people’s lives.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.

Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 673 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers.

Furthermore our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage more than 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to its systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in their business processes and investment decisions, Allianz holds the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

