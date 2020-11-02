Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Amotekun Corps arrest looters, arsonists in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested some hoodlums who attacked and burnt down some private and public property in some parts of Ondo State under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.
The suspects, who were paraded at the headquarters of the Corps in Akure, the state capital, were said to have been nabbed with some military and para-military paraphernalia.
According to the Commandant of the security outfit in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, the arrest of the suspects, who were six in number, was made possible through the Corps intelligence gathering mechanism.
Adeleye, who briefed journalists on the arrests, said the suspects, who were involved in the burning of police stations and looting of shops, were arrested from different parts of the state
Among the suspects are Femi Ibine, Oyewole Olayeye, Omotubora Iyanuoluwa and Olamiju Sunday.
Adeleye added that the suspects upon interrogation confessed to their involvement in the crimes after they were caught with police cardigan, police boots, police riffle and motorcycle when they were arrested.
While assuring that efforts were on to arrest other looters and arsonists
on the run, the Corps Commandant said the arrested suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

