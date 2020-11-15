EndSARS and Nigeria’s rough edges

One of the aftermaths of the #EndSARS protests is stocking taking and healing the wounds across all sections of the country, write BIYI ADEGOROYE and KENNETH OFOMA

Sometimes, a nation goes through a rough weather and Nigeria seems to have entered into another phase of such.

Today, the nation grapples with the post-#EndSARS demonstration across the country, an event that has become a metaphor the motely of socioeconomic and political malaise in the nation.

The hijack of the protest and consequent killings of about 73 persons, including 22 policemen and destruction of 205 critical security formations across the country despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the five-point demands raised by the protesters are some issues that would continue to haunt the country in the foreseeable future.

agencies and the private sector alike are counting the costs, put the loss at a whopping $18.8billion, and the former are currently besieging insurance companies for indemnities.

Police authorities on their part are making frantic efforts to retrieve hundreds of rifles and thousands of ammunitions looted from the police. That too, comes with security concerns.

With the gradual return of quietude after the storm, however, it has been suggested that the government, after its initial inertial, needs to pay attention to such issues corruption, insecurity, the vexed issue of restructuring, youth unemployment, currently put at 13.9million by the National Bureau of Statistics and injustice.

The low pace of development is also a major issue. For instance, Bloomberg’s indices of development 2014 and 2018 said Nigeria has failed to develop. The 2018 report says that while many countries like China and India are enjoying growth, the sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Nigeria, has failed to share in the success.

According to the report, decade ago, Nigeria had far fewer people in extreme poverty than either China or India; today, according to data compiled by the World Data Lab, it has more than both combined.

Today, the United Nations has projected that Nigeria’s young and fast-growing population will double in size by 2050, making it the world’s third-biggest. Even if that the proportion of Nigerians living in extreme poverty stops rising as quickly as it has in recent years, it is said to be on course to remain extraordinarily high for the foreseeable future.

For instance, not a few Nigerians have accused the current government of nepotism, cronyism and sundry infractions since it assumed office in 2015 – a development which have driven a wedge into the chasm that have polarized the nation along North and South since its birth.

In the same manner, various regional groups in the Middle Belt, South-West, South-East, South-South and some northern leaders have raised the bar for re-structuring of the country, to true federalism in order to ensure equitable development witnessed shortly before and after the nation’s independence.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo a number of time has said “Nigeria is on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.”

Similarly, last year, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Ezekwesili had accused President Buhari’s government of corruption, stating that the President “is the most parochial, most nepotistic and most partisan president that Nigeria has ever seen.”

Echoing the point, Senator Shehu Sani warned that unchecked, this nepotism will destroy this country and then, the centre will never hold.

These, along with issues of insecurity and other regional agitations have put the nation on edge, calling for action from the government. It therefore, hardly came as surprise that the Federal Government initiated a peacemeeting in major zones in the country.

On Saturday November 7, 2020, a special presidential delegation led by Prof. Agboola Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari met South-East Governors and other Igbo leaders in Enugu. In attendance were Governors of Enugu, Abia, and Imo states; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Hope Uzodinma respectively, while Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke represented his principal.

President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo and some ministers from the South-East were in attendance.

The meeting was part of efforts to ascertain their general grievances and suggestions towards achieving peace and unity in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, the Igbo leaders requested a joint operation into all the forests in South-East to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen with AK-47.

The pledged their commitment to continuous coexistence with herdsmen who have been living with them peacefully for years. “We, Igbo leaders stand for an indivisible and united Nigeria, built on love, fairness, equity and justice.

We believe that under this platform, we are bigger and stronger.” They commended restraint with which government handled the demand of peaceful EndSARS protesters, especially commitment to drive police reform and mainstream youth empowerment.

On the cards, too is his courage to deal with hoodlums, criminals and those who hijacked the initial protests, to hide under the peaceful protest and kill, maim innocent citizens, security agents and public and private property.

The South- East governors said they have set up panels of enquiry to deal with all infractions of human fights of the people and security agencies, compensation funds for all civilians and security men who lost their lives during the protest; aside from empowerment schemes for the youths.

They lauded efforts to complete the Second Niger Bridge at Onitsha, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the dualised road of Enugu to Port Harcourt and some other projects, the South-East leaders appreciated the president as well for his efforts to ensure the election of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Prof. Gambari, who led other Federal Government team, including IGP Adamu Mohammed, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; his Labour and Employment Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige and other South-East ministers; said the essence of their visit was to engage with fellow citizens and leaders of the zone to better understand and hear directly from them with regard to their worries and concerns.

“The strength of our dear nation is rooted in its diversity. Every group and section of Nigeria contributes to making our dear country what it is today and we cannot be what we desire and or aspire to be, while ignoring or leaving behind any part of our country,” he said.

The Chief of Staff reiterated President Buhari’s commitment to police reform. Chief Nwodo and others requested for Igbo presidency in 2023, infrastructure in the zone addressed, an end to Fulaniherdsmen- farmers’ clashes as well as equality in federal appointments, civil service and security positions.

In what seemed to be a reference to the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Mohammed said, “the only massacre that took place during the #EndSARS was the social media massacre.

”Fake news was used; they used social media to spread what did not happen, which led to reprisals.”

He insisted that the social media must be regulated, stressing that the Federal Government had warned about fake news as far back as 2017 and launched a national campaign against fake news because we foresaw this. He said fake news kills more than any pandemic.

The peace move was also in the South- West where notable leaders like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi several traditional rulers, governors of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos were in attendance. Governor of Ondo State and Chairman South- West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu spoke the minds of his colleagues at the event.

The leaders endorsed the call by traditional rulers to hold regular consultations with state governors and federal authorities on challenges facing the state and for appropriate recognition of their role in the Constitution.

Top on the communiqué issued at the meeting was the call on the security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country, and that there should be more police presence in communities in the South- West states.

The leaders also declared: “While there are legitimate concerns contained in the initial End- SARS movement, these have been hijacked by criminal and other elements with ulterior and negative forces and degenerated into anarchy.

“There is need to undertake preventive actions aimed at prevention of repeat of what happened in the country following the End- SARS demonstrations. Security needs to be strengthened in all states. “

We wish to encourage the Nigeria Police by responding to their needs and appeal to them to do more to protect lives and properties and enhance security all over the country. We call for specific measures and proposals to repair damage done to the physical infrastructure and economic assets of the South-West.”

Expectedly, and to underscore the issue at the heart of the matter, they wants President Buhari to review of reports of constitutional conferences including 2014 National Conference and implement some of the recommendations especially with reference to security, economy, equal treatment for citizens all over the country.

They blamed the prolonged closure of the border for the economic difficulties in the country and want this re-examined to alleviate problems of the people in the border communities and prices of some essential commodities.

“We call for comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritised, closer coordination and complementarity between the states and the Federal Government. In this regard, the curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.”

It also urged that every effort should be made to resolve the impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government so that students can return to school in earnest. But this did not go well with some groups in the South-East.

For instance, the National Executive Council of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) under Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka tackled the Igbo leaders over the outcome of the meeting with the presidency delegation, describing it “as a sycophantic, watery gathering to eulogise the worst underperformed president in the world and in Nigeria since 1960.”

Igboayaka said: “Unfortunately, the meeting merely culminated in a ‘Thank You Feast’ while they fearfully and selfishly failed to query or present salient issues to the presidential delegates such as why $2.8billion Ajaokuta, Kano and Kaduna gas pipeline project was awarded and Ala Igbo (Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and Anambra states) that has the highest gas quantity in Nigeria was sidelined.

These political elements could not present the need for an industrial gas pipeline in Igbo land that will aid our region for an industrial revolution.”

The group further described the political office holders in Igbo land as “Northern Agents,” who failed to raise salient issues like demand for the construction of Otuocha-Nmiata road to Kogi by extension to Abuja that was abandoned since 45 years ago. A three-and -half hour federal road that connected Igbo land from Onitsha to the North through Abuja.

Wondering why the political office holders in Igboland, deliberately shied away from bringing on the table the overdue demand of Ndigbo to have a regional security outfit like Amotekun, the group noted that a meeting without the representation and input of the Igbo youth whose present condition and future were discussed, was a mere gathering of elites and oppressors.

Government’s response

Since then, government has made frank efforts to draw attention to its youth development programmes, top among which is the N75 billion for the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund for the period of 2020 – 2023.

It is designed to improve access to finance for youths and youth-owned enterprises for national development, boost the managerial capacity of the youths, and develop their potentials to become the future large corporate organisations.

The fund targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years where individuals (unregistered businesses) shall be determined based on activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N250, 000.

Besides, President Buhari has inaugurated the National Young Farmers Scheme, designed to engage 1,000 farmers from each local government of the federation thereby creating jobs for 774,000 direct employment annually, stating that youth inclusion in modern agriculture will boost the economy.

The scheme predicated on the fact that agriculture remained the bedrock of the Nigerian economy, as the largest contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). President Buhari has directed the National Agricultural development Authority, (NALDA) to retrieve abandoned farm estates and enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming.

“This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanisation through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange.’’

On paper, so far, about 4,333 families have benefited from this scheme and it is expected that many more individuals and families will benefit as the programme is rolled out.

The current government programmes have received commendation, but only to the effect that there are institutional frameworks for them and they address the needs of the youths.

Former Vice President of the African Development Bank, Chief Bisi Ogunjobi, lauded the programmes and its ability to address youths unemployment, but expressed doubt about their acceptability since they are not demand driven. He also called for training for the beneficiaries, monitoring and evaluation.

“Responding to the needs of the youths is a positive thing. But the way you respond can be success or fail, depending on the way it is handled. For example, once something is supply driven, it can create its own problem. Did the youths demand for this?

What if they already have a programme? Did the government investigate their needs and areas of interest before determining what they require? “You may find a situation where the majority of them don’t have a workable plan along agriculture and SME, but they get the money and may divert it. Money is fungible.

So you will realise that there was absolutely no consultation about the needs of the youths before throwing money at them.

“The other point is that there is the need for institutional framework before throwing money at them. Training and empowerment programme should accompany this without which there will be no success. What happened to the Aviation Development Fund, as well as the Textile Development Fund? How many textile companies have been reactivated?

There must be institutional framework for monitoring such resources,” he said. On the political front, the issues around restructuring, action on 2014 conference report and sundry matters are pending, despite the claims over time.

But to what extent these programmes would assuage the pains of the people, especially with the freezing of the protesters’ accounts is anybody’s guess.

