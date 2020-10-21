EndSARS: Angry residents impound Police chopper in Edo

*Fear heightens among residents as robbery attacks peak

More trouble seem to be brewing for the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force as hundreds of angry youths and residents of Benin, the Edo State capital, Wednesday impounded a helicopter, which is believed to have missed its navigational route.

The chopper, owned by the Force, had landed at an open space in Oluku Community near the University of Benin campus on the outskirt of Benin.

Residents of the community were seen surrounding the helicopter in a video which has gone viral and posted by an anonymous social media user.

One of the residents, whose spoke in pigin English in the video, had claimed that the chopper was on a surveillance mission allegedly to the community.

“Live and direct from Oluku. Helicopter missed road. Na him land for Oluku, men don seize am. As he be like this, na na seizing things. Na seizing thingsna him dey happen so. Wetin make am land, na him go make us seize am o? Wetin police come find for Oluku? Ok, una come observe area? Live and direct o,” the narrator was heard saying in the 21-second video.

The Uluku, Ugbowo, Ring Road and Aduwawa ends of Benin Metropolis have been centers of the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

However, the tension appears to have died down Wednesday following positive actions taken by security agencies to enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government.

Residents are, however, worried that the curfew could be another lockdown after months of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Armed policemen on Tuesday stormed the New Benin market at about 5:20pm and dispersed market women and traders from the area.

However, armed robbery incidents have taken its toll in parts of the capital town as residents now sleep with their two eyes open.

The suspected robbers had in the early hours of Wednesday dispossessed unsuspecting market women, trades and other members of the public their money and other valuables at New Benin market, Mission road and other lonely locations within the areas.

Also, there has been heightened fears among residents of the capital city over increased cases of robbery attacks which is a spillover of the recent invasion by hoodlums on two police stations and Correctional Centers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...