EndSARS anniversary: Police will only allow indoor, virtual event in Lagos – Odumosu

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked claims that it had given permission for the EndSARS one year anniversary protest to take place in the state, saying they can only allow the anniversary to take place indoors or virtually in the state.

It would be recalled that on October 20, 2021 youths across the country came out in large numbers to protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings of the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Police Force, which led to burning of police stations and other government facilities and the loss of lives during the protests.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said the attention of the Command has been drawn to a post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in Lagos have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one year EndSARS anniversary on October 20, 2021.

Ajisebutu said on the contrary, the police will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the EndSARS anniversary and would provide adequate security at the venue, if known.

This is in recognition of the rights of every Nigerian to express his or her interest. “We wish we could permit such street protests. However, intelligence at our disposal has revealed plans by some faceless groups or individuals to stage an anti-End- SARS anniversary protest in the state same day.

“In view of the conflicting interest between the pro and anti- EndSARS anniversary groups and threat to cause mayhem, the Command, once again, warns both groups against any form of street protest between now and October 20, 2021 and beyond. “ Ajisebutu added that, “It was acknowledged that citizens have the right to peaceful protests.

However, in this instance having carried out a critical security assessment and intelligence report at the disposal of the Lagos Command in respect to the planned protests and attendant implications on public safety, the Command considers it inappropriate to allow such protests to hold.

“We would not stand aloof and allow breakdown of law and order which the protests may cause in the State.

