EndSARS: APC stakeholders meet

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday met at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja over the protest to end SARS and other bad government policies.

Nigerian Youths have been on the streets for 11 days protesting an end to Police brutality, extra-judiciay killings and other bad government policies.

The protests have attracted both national and international attention with different persons and groups intervening on the protest.

Speaking after the meeting of the Stakeholders, the representative of the Youths in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Ismaeee Ahmed said the APC Youths met to see how to bring the government to talk to the Nigerian Youths.

Reacting to the meeting, he said: “Its a meeting of several stakeholders in the party to discuss the current situation in the country which has been going on for the last 9 to 10 days about several protests that have broken out on this issue of police brutality and endsars and we thought as young people in the governing party we try to aggregate ideas and opinions of various stakeholders within the party to see how we can proceed on how to bring this seemingly disturbing situation to an end.

“At some point, we are going to have inter-generation equity conference with the government.

“This is a conference where government is going to come to the table and discuss with some youths on the need to see that this country belongs to everyone of us and whatever we do now will echo for eternity or at least, the next 30 years and those people who are going to lead in that next 30 years should be part of the discussion on how to reshape this country.

“l think this is a conversation that we need to have, its a conversation l am pushing the government to have. Its a conversation that hopefully we will have when this is all over and we can have a real conversation.”

