News

#EndSARS: APC stakeholders meet

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday met at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja over the protest to end SARS and other bad government policies.
Nigerian Youths have been on the streets for 11 days protesting an end to Police brutality, extra-judiciay killings and other bad government policies.
The protests have attracted both national and international attention with different persons and groups intervening on the protest.
Speaking after the meeting of the Stakeholders, the representative of the Youths in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Ismaeee Ahmed said the APC Youths met to see how to bring the government to talk to the Nigerian Youths.
Reacting to the meeting, he said: “Its a meeting of several stakeholders in the party to discuss the current situation in the country which has been going on for the last 9 to 10 days about several protests that have broken out on this issue of police brutality and endsars and we thought as young people in the governing party we try to aggregate ideas and opinions of various stakeholders within the party to see how we can proceed on how to bring this seemingly disturbing situation to an end.
“At some point, we are going to have inter-generation equity conference with the government.
“This is a conference where government is going to come to the table and discuss with some youths on the need to see that this country belongs to everyone of us and whatever we do now will echo for eternity or at least, the next 30 years and those people who are going to lead in that next 30 years should be part of the discussion on how to reshape this country.
“l think this is a conversation that we need to have, its a conversation l am pushing the government to have. Its a conversation that hopefully we will have when this is all over and we can have a real conversation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DNA testing can predict throat cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said throat cancer could be predicted up to eight years beforeitappearsgoing byagenetic test developed by scientists. The result of the new study was published in the ‘Nature Medicine’ journal. When abnormal cells emerge where the oesophagus meets the stomach – in a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus – and turn […]
News

Court convicts seven over SIM card registration fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday said it has successfully prosecuted and convicted seven persons in Abuja and Kano State over SIM card malpractices. A statement issued by the Commission’s Spokeswoman, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, disclosed that the convicts were notorious for using unregistered SIM cards to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in […]
News Top Stories

Dangote: Elumelu’s one of Africa’s most innovative, ambitious business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.   He described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: