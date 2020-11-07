EndSARS: Approach judicial panel, shun protests, LASG tells residents

Following the speculations of a renewed protest against police brutality in the state, the Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace in the state, saying that that the government is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests. The government, therefore, warned that anybody who has any grievance against the disbanded SARS should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to make his case.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state government warned parents and guardians to keep their children /wards at home and ensure that they are not used as tools of destruction by enemies of the society.

The government said as residents were still counting their painful losses in lives and property, there are hints of a new protest, stressing that the police have warned that no protest will be tolerated. “Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

