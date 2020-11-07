News

EndSARS: Approach judicial panel, shun protests, LASG tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Following the speculations of a renewed protest against police brutality in the state, the Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace in the state, saying that that the government is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests. The government, therefore, warned that anybody who has any grievance against the disbanded SARS should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to make his case.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state government warned parents and guardians to keep their children /wards at home and ensure that they are not used as tools of destruction by enemies of the society.

The government said as residents were still counting their painful losses in lives and property, there are hints of a new protest, stressing that the police have warned that no protest will be tolerated. “Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: WAEC can’t shift its timetable, says Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…FG considers GCE in place of WASSCE The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said students in Nigeria may be forced to sit for the General Certificate Examinations (GCE) holding in November, if the country fails to meet up with this year’s timetable for the West African Council Examinations (WACE). Nwajiuba, who made […]
News

Builders seek revival of Nigeria’s steel industry

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Unsustainable Nigeria is a net importer of steel with negative trade balance of $1.27 billion in 2018     Professional builders under the auspices of the Nigerian institute of building (NIOB) have called on the Federal Government to revive the nation’s steel industry for the production of standard iron materials. Such production, the institute said, […]
News

Ondo 2020: I’ll defeat Akeredolu, Jegede – Ajayi

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

O Ahead of October 10 governorship election in the state, the Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of theZenithLabour Party (ZLP), Hon. AlfredAgboolaAjayiyesterday said he would emerge victorious at the election. Specifically, Ajayi said that he would defeat both candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: