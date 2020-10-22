News

#EndSARS: Army pleads with protesters to comply with Oyetola’s curfew directive

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO Comment(0)

A group of soldiers from Ede Barracks, Osun State, has admonished #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, to comply with government’s directive on 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

 

 

The protesters defied the curfew imposed by the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as they trooped out to continue their agitation.

The State government had on Tuesday imposed the 24-hour curfew on the state effective from 11:59p.m.

 

But the protesters trooped out yesterday and barricaded the usual Olaiya junction, apparently awaiting force to dislodge them.

 

When they saw the vehicles of the army coming from Ede, the protesters went to meet them and escorted them to Olaiya where people had gathered.

 

One of the soldiers, who refused to disclose his name to newsmen, addressed the protesters with the megaphone provided by the youths.

 

He said: “We must let you know that no solider is involved in killing Nigerians anywhere, even in Osun.

