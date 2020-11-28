News

#EndSARS: Army promotes officer who testified at Lagos panel

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 421 top officers to new ranks, including Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the officer who testified at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki Tollgate shooting and other cases of police brutality. Taiwo was promoted to the rank of major-general but is – alongside other newly promoted officers – barred from using the new rank until formally decorated.

Taiwo, the Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Lagos, had told the panel of inquiry that Phase Four of the military internal security operation, which was deployed in the Lekki Tollgate on the night of October 20, were in possession of both live and blank ammunition.

He told the panel that a portion of the troops that operated at the toll gate on that night were indeed armed with live bullets, but maintained that only blank bullets were shot into the air. Details of the promotion is contained in a Nigerian Army memo signed by GAT Ochigbano, a major general. Another beneficiary of the mass promotion is a colonel and former commander of the Nigerian Army 5 Brigade, Gubio, Borno State, I.A. Ajose, whose command fell to Boko Haram terrorists on August 10, 2019.

In September, Ajose, alongside others, were withdrawn from the battlefront over the attack which caused the loss of several soldiers and a large number of weapons, which were carted away by the insurgents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s economy to contract 3.7% this year –Survey

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Nigerian economy is likely to contract by 3.7 per cent this year due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Reuters poll. The survey findings released yesterday, however, show that Africa’s biggest economy is expected to bounce back to 2.0per cent growth next year. According to the World Bank and […]
News

Kogi: Supreme Court affirms Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…dismisses PDP, SDP appeals   The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the November 16, 2019 elections.   The apex court however dismissed separate appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Musa Wada and that of Social Democratic Party filed to challenge the […]
News

#EndSARS: AOKOYA’s allegation false, inciting –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Kenneth Ofoma

  …warns Nnamdi Kanu against inciting statements   Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday called on Nigerians in general and Yoruba in particular to discountenance the narrative being pushed by a Yoruba group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya (AOKOYA), insinuating that Igbo youths were behind the destruction of Yoruba businesses and assets in Lagos by hoodlums […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: