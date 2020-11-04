News

#EndSARS: Ayade appeals to WAEC not to relocate to Uyo

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar Comment(0)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said it has concluded plans to close down its Calabar, Cross River State branch office and relocate to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

 

This was disclosed yesterday by the examination body in a statement made available to journalists in Calabar. This is as the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has appealed to the Council not to relocate to Uyo, promising to provide a befitting accommodation and operational vehicles for the examination body.

 

The release, which was signed by the Acting Head, Public Affairs Office of WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, regretted that hoodlums set their branch office in Calabar ablaze during the ENDSARS protest, and that the Council had  no choice than to relocate to its zonal office in Uyo.

 

The statement, which was entitled: “Relocation of WAEC Branch Office, Calabar, Cross River State to WAEC Zonal Office, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,” reads in part: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform the Cross River State Government, Cross River State Ministry of Education, School Principals, candidates, other stakeholders in Cross River State and indeed, the general public, that WAEC Branch Office in Calabar, Cross River State, has been temporarily relocated to WAEC Zonal Office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State till further notice.

 

“This development is as a result of the vandalisation, looting and burning down of the WAEC Branch Office, Calabar by hoodlums on Saturday, October 24, 2020.”

 

While noting, however, that the relocation was an interim measure which is to enable the Council continue to carry out its operations and render services to the Nigerian child and other stakeholders, WAEC assured the public that “normal operations would resume in the Calabar branch office once the status-quo ante is restored.” Meanwhile, Governor Ayade has appealed to WAEC not to abandon the state for Akwa Ibom State, insisting that the decision would not be in the best interest of the future of the children of the state.

