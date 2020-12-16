News

#EndSARS: Bayelsa judicial panel commences sitting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and related extra judicial killings has commenced sitting in Yenagoa with an assurance that it will adopt the principle of the rule of law by giving fair hearing to all sides of a petition.

Justice Ogola, who announced that the Judicial panel has so far received 18 petitions and still open for more till end of January, 2021, said the panel will investigate complaints of police brutality or extra judicial killing, evaluate and draw conclusions on validity of complaints and recommend compensation and other remedial measures.

 

Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola (rtd), made these known on Tuesday at the inaugural sitting of the panel at the multi-door Court Hall in Yenagoa.

 

Also Speaking, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Operation, Aminu Alhassan, said any police personnel found culpable for extrajudicial killing in the state will be made to face the State Judicial panel and whatever consequences thereafter.

 

Okoli, said any police personnel who went out of his training and commit extrajudicial act should be held culpable by the Panel and the police. He said the police authority had never asked to go into extra-judicial act and called on the Bayelsa Judicial Panel not to hesitate to call on the State Police authority when the need arise to summon indicted personnel, retired or serving, to appear before the panel.

 

In his contribution, the solicitor-General of the State, Preye Agadah called on the people of the State to come out and submit their petitions in order to promote quick police reforms, “it is time to come before the panel and let the police take responsibilities for their actions and inactions.”

