EndSARS: Bayelsa sets up judicial panel

Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and a Special Security and Human Rights Committee in response to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in the state.

The state Governor, Douye Diri, disclosed this yesterday shortly after the 9th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said panel and committee were set up as part of the state government’s commitment to meet the demands of the protesters, adding that the Judicial Panel of Inquiry would investigate police brutality and allegations of rights abuse, while the Special Security and Human Right Committee is to supervise and monitor the new police unit, the Strategic Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) Squad in the state.

The judicial panel is headed by Retired Justice Y.B. Ogola with Mr. Alaowei Opokuma, a lawyer as Secretary, while other members are A.T. Ambaowei, Mr. Fortune Alfred Godson, Miss Perelade Demanche both representing civil society and Russell Newman, representing the National Human Rights Commission.

Its terms of reference include “to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and or related extra-judicial killing in Bayelsa State; evaluate evidence, draw conclusions and make findings on the validity of the complaints; and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures.” The panel, however, has six months to complete its assignment.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Special Security and Human Rights will be chaired by Governor Diri with the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, as Secretary. The other members are the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli; the state Director of State Security Services, Mr. A.A. Mahmoud; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security 1, Mr. Akpoebi Agberebi; Special Adviser on Security 2, Mr. Felix Ngobiowei and Alaowei Opokuma; Mr. Eugene Baadom and Dr. Mathew Ayibakuro, representing the National Human Rights Commission and the #End- SARS protesters, respectively.

The committee’s terms of reference include, among others, to supervise and monitor the SWAT unit and ensure that the rights of Bayelsa State and residents are adequately protected. Addressing journalists, the state Commissioner for Information, Ayibaina Duba, stated that SEC also discussed the rising flood and concluded plans to send palliatives to affected communities beginning from those, who are worse hit by the disaster.

