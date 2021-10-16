News

#EndSARS: Benue panel recommends N304.5m compensation for victims, prosecution of police officers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by the Benue State government to look into issues associated with the 2020 nationwide EndSARS protests has recommended N304,535,095.85 as compensation for victims of police brutality in the state.

It also recommended the investigation and prosecution of at least 10 police officers indicted during it sittings. Chairman of the panel, Justice Adam Onum (Rtd), while presenting the report of its findings to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, said it received a total of 72 petitions, with some struck out while some were withdrawn. Onum said the committee discovered that: “Some persons were brutally murdered by the police in cold blood, leaving families without respective heads and bread winners; while others died in police custody, owing to complications arising from torture and/or other forms of abuse of police powers, including unwarranted denial of rights to bail. “Some persons suffered grievous bodily hurts, or non-grievous bodily hurts, as defined under law, in the hands of the police.

“Some items or property were destroyed by the police or unjustly seized and confiscated by the police; while some persons were subjected to intimidation, with the sole aim of extorting money from them. “The police took advantage of its privileged position to refuse to obey judicial orders, particularly over breaches of fundamental rights.”

He added that the panel also recommended various police officers to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state for discreet investigation with a view to prosecuting them for respective crimes arising from their conducts. Receiving the report, Ortom, represented by the Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, commended the panel for a good job done and assured the public that the recommendations would be implemented to the fullest to serve as deterrent against future occurrence.

Our Reporters

