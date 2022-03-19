EndSARS: Bode George, Lagos indigenes oppose reopening of Lekki Toll Plaza 

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George and some indigenes of Lagos State have faulted the planned reopening of Lekki Toll Plaza by the Lagos State Government.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday in Lagos, Bode George, who is the Chairman of Omo Eko Pataki, said the reopening of the toll gate would add more burden on residents of the state.

New Telegraph recalls that Lagos State Government had announced that the toll gates would be opened for operations from April 1, 2022.

But Bode George said the announcement is an indication that the state government does not really care about the average Lagosian.

He charged the state to scrap the toll gates in the interest of the #EndSARS victims.

He also said Lagos State should erect a befitting memorial for the patriots who lost their lives on October 20,2020 and pay necessary compensation to the families of the deceased.

He said: “It is rather sad and sickening, in this time of grave moral challenges, when the ordinary Lagosian can hardly find three square meals a day; when the commuters cannot afford the fare of transportation; when parents cannot afford the sky-rocketing school fees for their children; when the ordinary tenants can hardly pay their annual rent, behold, this is the unsavoury time that the government of Lagos State has chosen to impose more burden on the average Lagosian. They want to bring the toll gates back

“It is cruel, insensitive , vicious, totally unacceptable. It is a misgovernance of the worse scale.”

