Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Bode George, Lagos indigenes oppose reopening of Lekki Toll Plaza 

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George and some indigenes of Lagos State have faulted the planned reopening of Lekki Toll Plaza by the Lagos State Government.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday in Lagos, Bode George, who is the Chairman of Omo Eko Pataki, said the reopening of the toll gate would add more burden on residents of the state.

New Telegraph recalls that Lagos State Government had announced that the toll gates would be opened for operations from April 1, 2022.

But Bode George said the announcement is an indication that the state government does not really care about the average Lagosian.

He charged the state to scrap the toll gates in the interest of the #EndSARS victims.

He also said Lagos State should erect a befitting memorial for the patriots who lost their lives on October 20,2020 and pay necessary compensation to the families of the deceased.

He said: “It is rather sad and sickening, in this time of grave moral challenges, when the ordinary Lagosian can hardly find three square meals a day; when the commuters cannot afford the fare of transportation; when parents cannot afford the sky-rocketing school fees for their children; when the ordinary tenants can hardly pay their annual rent, behold, this is the unsavoury time that the government of Lagos State has chosen to impose more burden on the average Lagosian. They want to bring the toll gates back

“It is cruel, insensitive , vicious,  totally unacceptable. It is a misgovernance of the worse scale.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Umahi suspends state, local govt Auditors General

Posted on Author Reporter

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Tuesday suspended indefinitely the state’s Auditor General, Innocent Nweda with immediate effect. Also suspended is the Auditor General for local government in the state, George Ukpai. Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala announced this in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital. The statement […]
Metro & Crime

Police in Lagos nab man with gun, live ammunition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrest­ed  a 21-year-old robbery suspect,  Abdullahi Zakari at Ojo area of the state. The suspect was arrested at about 9:30pm November 3O, 2021 along NEPA Road, Alaba Rago Market, Ojo area, by an anti-crime patrol team of the Ojo Police Division during a routine […]
Metro & Crime

Health workers question rationale behind setting up salary committee by Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Abia State health workers have questioned the rationale behind the state government setting up a committee to look into the arrears of salaries owed to them.   The workers said that they are not comfortable with the government’s decision to set up a committee on their arrears of salary as the amount they are owed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica