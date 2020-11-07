EndSARS: Borno gov condemns police brutality, Lekki killings

…says military solution alone can’t address insurgency in N’East

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday condemned police brutality and the October 20 killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos. The governor, who briefed State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, also stressed that military solution alone, might not address the challenges of insurgency in the North-East region.

He also added that peace had gradually returned to his state, adding that 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) had resettled at their ancestral homes in the last one year. Asked about his opinion on the #EndSARS protests, he said: “Let me also use this opportunity to condemn police brutality in other parts of the nation, the killings at Lekki Toll Gate. “But I must also condemn the excesses of some of our Nigerian youths in taking the laws into their hands by destroying some of our infrastructure in an attempt to support the legitimate demands of #ENDSARS protesters.

“I am calling on all Nigerians, especially the youth to be very careful. The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmets by motorcycle riders. “Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth. “Some of those that led the protests had left Borno State. They are either staying in Abuja, Lagos or abroad. We have to be very careful.” He said the protests in his state were not as volatile as they were in Lagos because his government engaged the youth by recalling the past.

According to him, Borno youths are on the same page with the government because of the transparency in his administration. He said the government distributed all palliatives received immediately and ensured that they are being given financial support as and when due. The governor said: “The youth are with us, we are tak-ing very good care of them, and palliatives were distributed to them as and when due.

“We are giving them some certain financial support and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/ her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important.” On what it would take to end insurgency in the North-East, Zulum said: “The kinetic measures will not solve the entire problem, there must be some certain political solutions.

“Among the political solutions are the issues of supporting Nigerianyouthswithameansto earning their livelihood. “As I have earlier said before, there is a need for us to address the root causes of the problem. One of the greatest root causes of the insurgency is poverty. “So, the government at all levels should create job opportunities for the youth, enabling an environment for the poor to have access to their farmlands. “That is what I have been advocating for since I assumed the mantle of leadership as governor of Borno State. “We want to ensure people return to their communities; people have access to their farmlands, their livestock farms, aquaculture farms.

Like this: Like Loading...