EndSARS: Buhari’s caution averted many disasters, says Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, exhibited self-restraint and tolerance during the #ENDSARS protests. Adesina in his article titled: ‘WE HAVE NOT MANY FATHERS’ shared on his Facebook page, commended President Buhari’s fatherly role, noting that these attributes displayed by the president prevented the country from descending into anarchy.
Civil servant charged for N45m school feeding fraud
An Account Director with the Federal Ministry of Education, Matthew Inabo, was, yesterday, re-arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja over his alleged involvement in diverting about N45 million meant for the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme (HGSFHP). Inabo, however, pleaded not guilty to a 24-count amended charge dated October 12 […]
APC crisis: Govs parley Buhari, push for NEC meeting
G overnors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the ruling party. This meeting came barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had similar talks with the President […]
UNHCR lists 4.2m people from 76 countries as stateless
…urges FG to adopt National Action Plan to End Statelessness by 2024 Appolonia Adeyemi COVID-19 is worsening the plight of millions of stateless people worldwide, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi warned Wednesday. Marking the 6th anniversary of UNHCR’s #IBelong Campaign, aimed at ending statelessness by 2024, Grandi called on world […]
