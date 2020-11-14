EndSARS: Buhari’s caution averted many disasters, says Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, exhibited self-restraint and tolerance during the #ENDSARS protests. Adesina in his article titled: ‘WE HAVE NOT MANY FATHERS’ shared on his Facebook page, commended President Buhari’s fatherly role, noting that these attributes displayed by the president prevented the country from descending into anarchy.

