News

#EndSARS: Buhari’s regime most gruesome in Nigeria – Oyedepo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has described the administration of President  Muhammadu Buhari as the most gruesome in the history of Nigeria.

Oyedepo warned against the shooting of youths protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in the country.

He declared that the youths have good justifications to protest, adding that killing them during the protest “is a sacrilege”.

 

“Every man has a right, legitimately so, to express his displeasure and pains. Everybody has it.

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation, vehemently,

consistently… because I saw the dangers ahead and you can tell.

“The most gruesome season in the life of this nation is in the last five years, where lives have no value, wanton killings here and there.

“Now, they have faced the youths; and because they don’t know who is next, they have a right to say enough is enough.

 

“Any system that has no value for human lives is irrelevant, if they are killed when they were youths, will they be here today?

“Now, it would be a sacrilege to shoot the protesters who are not looting, who are not ravaging.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

“It is a sacrilege to kill youths during a protest, this protest is legitimate,” Oyedepo said as he ministered to his congregation during Sunday service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]
News

Sagay scores judiciary low in fight against corruption

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), yesterday scored the judiciary low in the ongoing fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]
News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it has begun mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit has been activated to reach out to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: