#EndSARS: Bullet shatters 11-year-old boy’s genitals

…mum seeks N50m compensation

 

A 61-year-old woman, Stella Omoigui, yesterday asked the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Victims of SARS and related abuses to award her a N50 million compensation.

 

The compensation, Omoigui said, was for her 11-year-old son, Master Osasu Omoigui, who was hit by a stray bullet on his genital during #EndSARS protest.

 

Omoigui, a petty trader, told the panelists that the incident occurred on Old Sapele Road, Benin, when she asked Osasu, a primary three pupil of Maria Christian Academy, to go and give his father plantain.

 

The woman said while on his way, Osasu was hit by a stray bullet from policemen dispersing the #EndSARS protesters. She said her son was later treated and discharged at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). Omoigui said ever since the incident, she had been spending her little resources on him.

 

According to her, Osasu can only pass out urine through a fixed pipe on his abdomen which has forced him to always be on wrappers instead of trousers.

 

She said the condition had also forced him from going to school. Omoigui, h owe v e r, pleaded with  the panel to grant her son N50 million as compensation for the pains being suffered by her son and also to take care of his medical bills. She also said the panel should do all within its powers to see that Osasu could have his life back.

 

On his part, Osasu said he would like to be a medical doctor when he grew up. He said: “I want to be a medical doctor by the time I grow up and finish my education. Please, the government and every spirited individual should help me.” Touched by Osasu’s condition, the panel Chairman, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), said the child must be treated promptly.

 

She said: “I have a medical doctor in my team, looking at the young man, he is about 11 years old, he is unable to dress properly like a normal human being.

 

We found him to be wrapped in wrappers and the medical doctor in my team examined him and found that he is badly damaged in his genital region. We have reviewed that this calls for an emergency intervention.

 

 

