#EndSARS: Burna Boy calls for better salaries for police officers

Popular singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been among celebrities who have committed themselves to join youths in the country as they protest against police brutality and the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The singer in a post shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday, October 14, condemned the current salary structure of men and women who have been saddled with the responsibility of protecting citizens in the country. According to Burna, there is no reason why a sergeant should be earning as little as N50-N60k on a monthly basis without any benefits included. Burna noted that such development does not help fight of youths who current protesting.

“It’s a great morning to demand for institutional reform in Nigeria. No reason why a sergeant on the police force earns 50/60k ($127) a month with no benefits! It doesn’t help our plight.

#SARSMUSTEND.” The singer’s tweet, however, generated mixed reactions from his followers. Many were quick to note that the poor salary of police officers should be no justification for their conducts. One Twitter user said: “Teachers, nurses earn around that amount but do you see them killing anyone?

