EndSARS: Call for Buhari’s resignation, abuse to democratic principles – NIDO USA

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), New York Chapter, on Tuesday, described the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation as abuse to democratic principles.

According to the group, the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country have been hijacked by desperate politicians who they said are behind the campaign demanding for the president’s resignation.

In an electronic statement signed by Solomon Gwamna and Zuweira Ahmed, its president and vice-president respectively, the NIDO urged relevant authorities to be on alert should there be anarchy.

While commending President Buhari for his handling of the protests, the group said it is unexplainable that the mass action is still ongoing despite the commitment and the assurances given by the government.

The NIDO, New York Chapter, however, advised these individuals and groups with vested interests to desist from acts capable of rupturing the fragile peace in the country.

It further urged Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians against peace and unity in the nation.

Read the full statement below:

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, New York Chapter have followed events keenly in Nigeria in the past two weeks were youths under the hashtag #EndSARS Now have made demands to the government to put an end to police brutality and bring about a total reform of the operations of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) believes that the peaceful protests by the youths are well-intentioned with the ultimate aim of getting the government to take the necessary steps towards addressing the threats posed by the overzealousness of operatives of the now-disbanded outfit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

It is also heartwarming that the government of Nigeria has been responsive to the five demands made by the youths, which in itself is an indication that for once the youths of Nigeria have been able to send their message to the government and the government has responded positively.

NIDO is on the premise commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his handling of the street protests and for also granting with magnanimity the request of the youths towards reforming the Nigerian Police Force.

NIDO is however worried that some disgruntled elements have cashed in the protest to propagate their nefarious acts in Nigeria by calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is our considered opinion that those making such despicable call are abusing democratic principles. As such, they must desist from such acts that are capable of rupturing the fragile peace in Nigeria.

These persons are not even up to 1% of those that voted for the president just a year ago, and as such, it is a call for anarchy that the relevant authorities in Nigeria must not take with kid gloves.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Organisation, New York Chapter after an extensive review of the situation back in Nigeria as a result of this states in unequivocal terms that indeed the peaceful protests by the youths might have been hijacked by some individuals and organizations with ulterior motives aimed towards the disintegration of Nigeria.

We also wish to remind the youths that these elements do not mean well for the country and as such would go any length to break into their ranks and instigate violence across the country.

It is therefore unexplainable that the protests are still ongoing despite the commitment and the assurances given by the government by accepting the demands of the youths.

The Nigerians in Diaspora, New York Chapter, therefore make this passionate call to the youths of Nigeria not to allow themselves to be used to destabilize the country by those politicians and vested interests against peace and unity in Nigeria.

It is also instructive to mention that from all indication, the whole process has been hijacked by hoodlums and other criminal elements. It is on this premise that NIDO is calling for an end to the ongoing protests in Nigeria.

The youths must realize that their ranks have been infiltrated and the narrative has been changed to calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari which by all indication is misplaced and against all known decency.

The Nigerians in Diaspora, New York Chapter wishes to inform members of the general public in Nigeria to be wary of gatherings under the Hashtag #ENDSARS, as there is no further justification for such since the government has been responsive and made substantial commitments by leaving its doors open for continuous dialogue on the way forward.

The Nigerians in Diaspora, New York Chapter wishes to use this medium to encourage the federal government of Nigeria to continue to engage the youths most peacefully and professionally till they leave the streets.

