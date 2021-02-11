Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Call your children to order, LASG tells parents

Posted on

…Reads riot act, vows to arrest, prosecute protesters

The Lagos State government Thursday read the riot act to those planning to organise the second phase of the #EndSARS protest at Lekki on Saturday to desist or face the wrath of the law.

The government also said that the protest will be counterproductive, saying that it has discovered that some hidden agents of destruction and shadow parties were also planning to orchestrate violence through the protest.

Hence, the government appealed to parents, guardians and other caregivers to warn their wards against participating in any form of protest at all, saying that it would not allow any break down of law and order and gathering that would mount to wanton destruction of lives and property, especially when most residents are yet to recover from the devastation experienced in the October 2020 violent protest.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos State Secretariat, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said though the constitution guarantees freedom of gathering but added that the same constitution forbids infringement on the right of other citizens from moving about their normal business.

Onigbanjo, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, said that where the right of those who are hell bent at protesting ends was where others citizens, who also have the right to move about begins.

He insisted that no citizen has the right to obstruct free movement in the state in the name of protest.

