#EndSARS: Celebrities speak on commemoration

Posted on Author MUTIAT ALLI Comment(0)

MUTIAT ALLI spoke with some celebrities on their opinion of the #EndSARS protest one year after, asking the question ‘ Do you think the government both at the Federal and state levels have done enough to bring justice to victims of the October 20, 2020, incident?

J Martins

Both state and federal government are yet to pay attention to the main issues as it concerns the #Endsars saga. Police brutality has even increased , there was a rumour that the IGP systematically returned the alleged rogue police unit called SARS which was swiftly denied, but every day we keep spotting officers harassing Nigerians on the streets, search their phones, brutalise them and forcefully extort money from them, it’s sad. For as long as the government continues to perceive the #Endsars exercise as an attempt from enemies, the root cause cannot be tackled and it cannot ensure stiff punishment for erring police officers. It’s safe to say the government has failed victims of police brutality.

Jaywon

The answer is ‘NO’ and it’s really sad because it’s already looking like all that effort was in vain. But we won’t stop fighting for our rights and if protesting is the only way for our voice to be heard we will never stop because we deserve a better Nigeria

Lafup (Comedian)

If by now, after one year, we have not been able to close this then it’s safe to say enough has not been done in my opinion. The truth is , the trust youths have in the system is at the most low, as low as our naira when compared to dollars .

Woli Arole

I don’t think so ooooo, Dem still dey judicial things since and that is not encouraging enough; it’s safe to say that youths have lost trust in the present government

Bash (comedian)

No!!! They failed woefully and the only way we can make a change so to say is to have our PVC in our hands towards the coming election.

