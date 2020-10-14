EndSARS: Change of name won’t end police brutality – Rep

Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rep Busayo Wole Oke (PDP, Delta) has said that the mere change of name of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team cannot end police brutality against the citizens of Nigeria as being envisaged.

Oke, who spoke Wednesday in Abuja in reaction to the change of name of the defunct outfit by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, pointed out that police brutality against citizen was not only rooted in SARS or FSARS but a total haulage of the nation’s policing system.

He demanded that both the federal government and the police authorities should look deeply into certain key areas such as discipline and welfare of the personnel of force passionately.

According to him: “Police personnel must be earning a living wage, increase their salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties of citizens, give them decent accommodation and adequate medical care.

“A situation where other para-military personnel earn more than the police should be discouraged, an average police officer works more than a military personnel, yet underpaid.

“The police should be removed from the pension contributory scheme just like the military and other security services community or in the alternative the Federal Government should bear the cost of their own contributions to the scheme

“Budgetary allocation to the police Force from the headquarters to the divisional levels should be implemented to the latter; a police man should live in a decent accommodation, have access to sound medical care, good mode of transportation, appear decent and good uniform to be provided by the government.

“There must be subsidy for the education of at least two children and a maximum of four children. if the government can do all these things, we will have a committed and disciplined Police Force. of our choice, SARS or SWAT is just an appellation.”

The lawmaker commended the nation’s youths and other Nigerians who were in the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign for their courage and patriotism.

Like this: Like Loading...