EndSARS, CNN’s report and canons of journalism

The Cable News Network (CNN) has a global reputation in the media industry. Over the years, many broadcast outlets across the globe have tried to adopt CNN as a standard template, but the recent report on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria was, indeed, a major setback to the United States-based media outfit.

The CNN’s report on #End- SARS protests, particularly the Lekki shooting incident of October 20, aired on November 18, did not fulfil the elements of news – objectivity, fairness and balance. CNN presented a report based on the accounts given by DJ Switch and some other eyewitnesses. It was evident that on the day of the incident, there was no CNN reporter on the ground.

We fault CNN for not telling the world in its report that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as well as some other governors, supported the protest, such that Sanwo-Olu took a letter on behalf of the youth to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Specifically, the youth asked for five things. The ones that could be done immediately were done, such as release of all detainees, disbandment of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), setting up of panel of inquiry to look into police brutality and compensation for families of all SARS victims. Police reform is a process.

These are facts not contained in the CNN report. Besides, CNN neglected all those who died, including 37 policemen and six soldiers, among others, in the anarchy that had gripped Lagos before and after the Lekki incident. Don’t those lives matter?

Why did CNN not scrutinise those social media videos to see if they met basic rules of reporting, such as showing scenes of real actions as against acting or dramatizing? CNN’s main source is DJ Switch, who is a party to the matter. How credible can her account be?

From 38 dead, the second report said only one death could be confirmed, yet CNN kept screaming massacre. The motive of the CNN report is suspicious and we believe it is a deliberate attempt to further aggravate an already volatile situation.

Again, it is sad that a reputable organisation like CNN aired its report without balance.

There were no responses from Lagos State government or the Federal Government. The news outlet’s disclaimer that it made unsuccessful attempts to get government’s side of the story seems like an afterthought.

The CNN report came out about one month after the incident and we insist that the catch-up attempt did not work, rather, it was wrongly delivered at a time Nigerians were gradually putting the #EndSARS

debacle behind them. Some media organisations were also victims of the protest. The Nation newspaper was set ablaze; Television Continental (TVC) was attacked and razed. Complete Sports newspaper was also attacked. It is curious that CNN also failed to capture the attack on the media in its report.

What was the motive of CNN? Why did CNN fail to get the other angles to balance the story after the eyewitness accounts? Like him or hate him, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, responded swiftly to the CNN’s report.

He said: “Rushing to air such a momentous story without presenting government’s side is inexcusable and indefensible. CNN said it contacted over 100 protesters and family members, but did not speak to one official of the Federal Government of Nigeria. While CNN said there was no response from the army and that officials of Lagos State would not speak in view of the Judicial Panel that is investigating the matter, it did not say what effort it made to speak with any official of the Federal Government.

“Like everyone else, I watched the CNN report. I must tell you that it reinforces the disinformation that is going around and it is blatantly irresponsible and a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organisation. This is very serious and CNN should be sanctioned for that.”

Rather than apologise to Nigeria for attempting to escalate a ‘bad situation’ CNN boldly responded to Nigerian government’s stand on their report: “Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it.” We make bold to say that CNN cannot use its media strength to cause further havoc in the country. Nigeria is a sovereign state and very much bigger than CNN.

The information minister said CNN could be sanctioned and we agree there are ways to do so.

If government takes a stand on not having CNN shown to the homes of Nigerians, that could be a first step and it means all the companies advertising on CNN will stop.

Besides, these organisations can be advised to stop their adverts in an outfit that is bent on destroying the country. Nigeria is currently grappling with many issues.

There is insecurity in many parts of the federation, while terrorism seems to be gaining ground. COVID-19 is yet to fully abate, while the price of petrol is up again.

So, we insist that the CNN report is an unwanted distraction at a time government is thinking of how best to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians amidst these challenges.

