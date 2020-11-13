EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will continue to fail – Bishop Garuba

Renowned cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has declared that all the conspiracies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the country through the EndSARS protests will end in futility.

Bishop Garuba made the proclamation on Friday at Day 2 of the ongoing 21 Days Special Prayer and Fasting organised by National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP).

Bishop Garuba, NIFROP’s National Coordinator, noted that demonic forces indeed ganged up against the country using the EndSARS protest to accomplish their evil desires against Nigeria.

But for divine intervention, he said the nation would have been history by now with the destructions and loss of lives from the violent mass action.

Bishop Garuba also revealed that ” forces of evil also succeeded in hijacking a genuine aspiration by Nigerian youths to see to an end to police brutality”.

According to the Christian cleric, the prayers is intended to set the wrath of God against all those that have constituted themselves into principalities to destroy Nigeria.

At the end of the exercise, the preacher assured that “good shall triumph over evil, and Nigeria shall experience peace and tranquillity to the shame of those demonic agents that have ganged up against our country”.

NIFROP’s National Coordinator added that those that hijacked the EndSARS shall be exposed and put to shame.

He, however, called on all citizens to stand-in for Nigeria in this critical point of our existence.

Read full speech below:

I bring Calvary greetings to you all.

It feels great to be in our midst again as we fellowship in worship and prayers to God for our dear country against the forces of evil that haven’t relented in their desire to see that our country disintegrates into chaos.

God indeed kept Nigeria. God indeed proved Himself faithful once again in the light of the EndSARS protest that led to some unpleasant events across the country. Events that were orchestrated from the pit of hell against Gods own country.

My brothers and sisters, one of the strong points of this gathering is our diversity and our unity of purpose. We have indeed proved to the world that religion and ethnicity have no place in our collective desire to ensure that Nigeria experiences sustainable peace, growth and development.

The EndSARS protest has come and gone, and I want to use this medium to tell us that our gathering here is to take the battle to God against all the demonic forces that have conspired against Nigeria.

As children of God, we are duty-bound to intercede for the good of our land. We are also duty-bound to ensure that the evil desires of those that do not want Nigeria to experience peace are truncated.

My brothers and sisters, this 21 days of prayers is intended to set the wrath of God against all those that have constituted themselves into principalities that want to see to the destruction of Nigeria. For the Bible reminds us in the book of Ephesians 6:12 “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

The Bible also reminds us in the book of Psalms 35:2-4 “Take hold of shield and buckler, and stand up for mine help. Draw out also the spear, and stop the way against them that persecute me: say unto my soul, I am thy salvation. Let them be confounded and put to shame that seeks after my soul: let them be turned back and brought to confusion that devise my hurt.”

My brothers and sisters, we shall use the occasion of this 21 days of prayers to draw our spears through prayers to wage war against all the evil forces against the soul of Nigeria. And by the grace of God, they shall all be put to shame.

My brothers and sisters, we must all know that demonic forces indeed ganged up against our dear country using the EndSARS protest as a smokescreen in their evil desires against Nigeria. But for divine intervention, Nigeria would have been history by now with the destructions and loss of lives that occasioned the EndSARS protest.

These forces of evil also succeeded in hijacking a genuine aspiration by Nigerian youths to see to an end to police brutality. But they instead turned it into an avenue to wreak havoc in the polity through the senseless killing of law enforcement officers, as well as the destruction of public and private properties.

As we gather here to pray for Nigeria, let us have it at the back of our minds that indeed this is time to bring to an end all the evil machinations against Nigeria because we shall pray fervently without seizing for 21 days, and the God that we serve shall consume all those that are plotting evil against our country.

We must understand that the battle for the soul of Nigeria has been taken to God in prayers. At the end of the day, good shall triumph over evil, and Nigeria shall experience peace and tranquillity to the shame of those demonic agents that have ganged up against our country.

My brothers and sisters, I am glad that we are have come out in our numbers to join hands and in one voice to seek for divine intervention in addressing the threats posed by some demonic forces against our country.

I tell you all gathered here today that indeed the end of the road has come for those demonic forces in individuals, groups and associations. They shall indeed be put to shame to the glory of God.

My brothers and sisters, we shall be praying and fervently too. We shall commit Nigeria to the throne of heaven, holding our hands and in one voice to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

The Bible assured us in the book in Psalms 125:2 “As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forever.” God is not a man that He should lie for His words are yes and amen.

I tell you all gathered here that all the conspiracies against our dear country shall fail woefully. In the book of Exodus 14:13, “Moses answered the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again.”

This is indeed the hour of liberation for Nigeria against the forces of darkness that have vowed to destroy our great country. We know that they have held nocturnal meetings plotting the downfall of Nigeria. But our hope and strength are in the book of Psalms 91; 7 “A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.”

My brothers and sisters, I want us to shout in joy because God is on the throne. He has promised us great victory, and we are confident that at the end of the day we shall shout a great Halleluiah to the Host of Heaven for his faithfulness and if God is for us, who can be against us?

My brothers and sisters, I must tell us gathered here that no one can stand against our great country, and no evil machination against the peace and stability of Nigeria shall succeed. Consequently, we shall pray fervently in different languages to God for our membership cuts across religion and ethnicity for we are united in one strong voice and with a passion to intercede on behalf of Nigeria.

I want to especially thank you all for coming out in numbers in our characteristic manner to pray for Nigeria. And the God that we serve shall come to our rescue for we are indeed victorious in Christ Jesus.

My brothers and sisters, these are indeed dangerous times, and we must stand-in for our great country in this critical point of our existence; hence this 21 days fasting programme. As we pray to God, we must also pray for the repose of the souls of all the law enforcement officers that lost their lives during the hijacked EndSARS protest that resulted to the condemnable burning down of police stations and units in parts of the country. Our prayers are with the families that they left behind, and may God grant them eternal rest in Jesus name.

I want to thank you all for your outstanding display of commitment to the Nigerian cause as evident in our previous intercessions in seeking divine intervention for the myriads of security challenges in the country. God has indeed been faithful, and His mercies endure forever.

My brothers and sisters, this is indeed another occasion for us to cry to the Host of Heaven to show His mercies upon Nigeria and put to shame all those demonic forces that have ganged up against our peace and stability.

I prophesy that at the end of the 21 days of prayers, all those that hijacked the EndSARS shall be exposed and put to shame. For what a faithful God that we serve. The God of signs and wonders, the God that neither sleeps nor slumber and the ever-faithful God.

My brothers and sisters, as we settle for the task at hand, I pray for God’s grace upon us throughout the duration of this programme. I also charge us to pray for continued peace, unity and stability of our great country.

God bless us all.

I am yours in the Lord’s vineyard.

