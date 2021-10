No fewer than 300 great Nigerian Youths were unjustly murdered and mutilated by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police in various parts of the country, not because they were against the country, rather for offences not committed.

The North East Coordinator of the “Take It Back Movement and Chairman of the African Action Congress”, Mr Tony Sudan Gompwell said this in an interview with our Correspondent in Yola.

While calling on government at all levels to be more sensitive to the plight of citizens Gompwell urged them to learn from the #ENDSARS protest that rocked the nation last year. He accused politicians of frustrating the youths of the country who are the future leaders and lamented how the Adamawa State government arrested and incarcerated innocent protesters last year.

The Coordinator wondered why Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who is within the age bracket of the youths sometimes worked against the interest of th e youths who are demanding for good governance.

While commemorating #ENDSARS’ one year anniversary, he described “as gloomy the scenario that ended the lives of proven patriots of this nation.” He blamed those he called vicious Nigerian politicians who used the apparatus of the state, as lethal instruments of coercion and dehumanization to miserably end the lives of the youths who were murdered in cold blood by security forces instead of protecting them.

“Our country is at war, and the war is between darkness and light, as the nation is fast drifting backward, because we have elders who lack the initiative to moving this nation to a greater height,” he maintained.

Tony Gompwell further reiterated that “our political leaders have no solution to the problems of insecurity and banditry, the only idea available to them is to be paying ransom to criminals and terrorists at the expense of the citizens.”

Speaking on the #ENDSARS judicial panel set up across board, he stated that it was for government’s glory and justification, as the same people who paid thugs and conveyed them in government vans to attack and kill without granting the needed justice in any way. The Coordinator averred, “We cannot promise an end to protest, we will continue to agitate until we see that new Nigeria of our dream is realized.

