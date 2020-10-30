Business

#ENDSARS: Coronation Insurance unveils claims response platform

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Coronation Insurance Plc (formerly Wapic Insurance) have unveiled a claims response platform for real- time communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing.

The insurance firm in a statement obtained from the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) said “it was with deep sadness that all of us at Coronation Insurance have observed the recent tragic events unfolding in Nigeria. We support the right to non-violent protest but deplore the unnecessary loss of human lives. With sincerity we call for peaceful reconciliation, true patriotism and unity for all Nigerians.

“At this time, Coronation Insurance would like to reassure our clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.

“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs by proactively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision. We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.

