EndSARS: Court grants Eromosele N1m bail

Akeem Nafiu

Magistrate O. A. Salawu of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court yesterday admitted an #EndSARS protester, Adene Eromosele Adene, to bail in the sum of N1 million.

In admitting Eromosele to bail, the magistrate turned down a request by policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, to keep him in detention for additional 30 days after initially spending a week in police custody.

Eromosele’s lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, had approached the court to challenge his client’s ‘illegal’ detention by the police.

He urged the court to admit Eromosele to bail on health grounds. Eromosele was a week ago arrested by the police over allegation of funding #End- SARS protesters.

He was taken to the Police Command Headquarters, from where he was moved to Area F Command before he was eventually detained at the SCIID, Panti. He was later flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before he was brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

However, rather than charge him to court, the police reportedly approached the magistrate without the consent of his lawyer, seeking to detain him for additional 30 days.

Like this: Like Loading...