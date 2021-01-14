News

#EndSARS: Court stops case against, Davido, Burna Boy, Falz, others

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has ordered a halt in proceedings and stay action in a criminal complaint against persons who supported the #EndSARS protests.
Justice Bello Kawu, who gave the order, also restrained the Nigeria Police from arresting or taking any action against the #EndSARS activists.
The complaint filed by one Kenechukwu Okeke led to a Magistrate, Omolola Akindele ordering the Commissioner of Police in the FCT to launch an investigation into those mentioned.
Okeke had alleged that the protest which was supported by those joined in the suit led to him losing properties and creating fear among Federal Capital Territory, Abuja residents.
Some of those joined in the suit include David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), Folarin Falana (Falz), Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi amongst others.
One of those also joined in the suit, Deji Adeyanju in an application before the FCT High Court asked for a judicial review of the substantive matter before the magistrate.
Justice Kawu’s judgement reads: “An order of this honourable court granting leave to the application to issue and serve on the defendant an application for judicial review against the proceedings/direct criminal complaint of Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele sitting at Chief Magistrate Court II, Wuse Zone 6 in the suit of Kenechukwu Okeke Vs Deji Adeyanju and 49 others in suit No. CR/49/2020.
“An order of this honourable court, that on the grant of the above orders herein, serve as stay of all proceedings on the direct criminal complaint Omolola Tolulope Akindele sitting at Chief Magistrate Court II, Wuse Zone 6 in the suit of Kenechukwu Okeke Vs Deji Adeyanju and 49 others in suit no. CR/49/2020.
“An order of this honourable court, that on the grant of the above orders herein, same order as granted by the honourable court shall restrain the Nigeria Police Force, 2nd and 3rd defendants from taking any further steps, arresting and or taking any unconstitutional/illegal steps in the form of any guise as it concerns the subject matters whatsoever before this court herein as it concerns all parties in the proceedings.”

