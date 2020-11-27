News

#EndSARS coverage: Court strikes out SERAP’s suit against Lai Mohammed, NBC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday struck out the case filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).
The Court said in its ruling that SERAP has no locus standi in the case as it’s not a part of the matter.
The presiding judge also described the case brought before it by SERAP as “a mere academic exercise.”
SERAP had a few weeks ago approached the Court to stop the N9million fine imposed on some broadcast stations for infractions.
The right group asked the court to declare arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional the N9 million fines imposed on Arise TV, AIT and Channels TV (N3million each) for their coverage of the End SARS protests.
In the suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2020 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the plaintiffs are seeking an order setting aside the fines and any other penal sanction unilaterally imposed by Mohammed and the NBC on the stations and on any other radio/television stations.
It read: “If the NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed are allowed to continue to use these oppressive provisions against independent media in the guise of performing their statutory duties, the end result will be authoritarianism and denial of freedom and liberty.
“The NBC and Mr Lai Mohammed have consistently used broadcasting codes to suppress the watchdog roles of independent media, and to violate Nigerians’ human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, to disseminate and receive information, and hold their government and public officials to account.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Laboratory Scientists blame FG for worsening health sector

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) yesterday blamed government inability to provide adequate environment for medical laboratory science practice to thrive as the main cause of misdiagnosis in the country’s health system. National President of the Association, Dr. Bassey Enya Bassey, who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital spoke at the opening […]
News Top Stories

Wike: PDP NWC members are tax collectors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha and Onyekachi Eze

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as tax collectors who don’t have respect for people. Wike, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that rather than NWC carrying everybody along in Edo State, they resorted to using the media […]
News

Kaduna killings: IGP orders CP to coordinate security operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State to personally coordinate the operations of the existing Intervention Squad, with a view to tackling the worsening state of insecurity in the Southern part. Among the intervention squads deployed in the state, are: Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: