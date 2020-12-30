EndSARS: ‘Creditors on my neck over N38m looted goods’

A 59-year-old businessman, Mr. Demian Oyendikwe, yesterday cried out over the loss of his goods worth N38 million to the #End- SARS protests.

Oyendikwe told the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses that his warehouse at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, Benin was completely looted by the hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

He said since the incident, his creditors had been on his neck, asking for their money and that he had no means of paying back. The businessman said this informed his decision to approach the panel for financial assistance.

He said: “The government should kindly assist me at this moment because the losses are enormous. “Even the institutions that gave me the money are on my neck. “That is why I came to the panel so that they can assist me and be able to liquidate those debts.”

Similarly, the panel told an Inspector of Police, Mrs. Christiana Afekhai, who appeared before it for compensation for her vandalised car worth N800,000, that it would be out of place to ask the state government to buy her a new one when the vehicle could be fixed.

The police officer had told the panel that where she parked her vehicle at the Ugbekun Police Station, that hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, punctured the four tyres of her vehicle, broke the windscreen and made away with the battery. The panel further agreed to visit the mechanical workshop where the vehicle is undergoing some repairs.

