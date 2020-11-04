EndSARS crisis triggers boom in agent banking business

Agents of deposit money banks (DMBs) are experiencing a surge in demand for their services in the aftermath of the #EndSARS crisis, findings by New Telegraph show.

The #EndSARS crisis escalated on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters, who had staged a sit-in for about two weeks at the Lekki Toll Gate, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The armed attack by the army led to hoodlums engaging in looting spree and wreaking massive destruction on public and private properties, especially on lenders’ infrastructure across the country. In order to address the want on lawlessness, many state governors imposed full curfew across their states, forcing banks not only to announce a temporarily shut down of their branches but also their Automated Teller Machines(ATMs).

Over 120 ATMs were completely destroyed nationwide by the hoodlums, according to New Telegraph’s investigations. However, the development seems to have had a positive impact on agent banking business in the country as many operators said they witnessed a significant increase in demand for their services since the events of the last fortnight.

One such operator in Lagos, Mr. Bode Oyenuga, told New Telegraph that it had been particularly challenging for him in the last few weeks to keep up with the huge demand from people seeking to use his Point of Sale (PoS) machine to withdraw cash.

He said: “With the #EndSARS crisis forcing many banks to either reduce their hours of operation or shutting down their branches and ATMs, a lot of people are finding it difficult to access cash these days.

The armed attack by the army led to hoodlums engaging in looting spree and wreaking massive destruction on public and private properties, especially on lenders' infrastructure across the country. In order to address the wanton lawlessness, many state governors imposed full curfew across their states, forcing banks not only to announce a temporarily shut down of their branches but also their Automated Teller Machines(ATMs).

“Sometimes, before 6pm these days, I would have finished the N200,000 and when people request to withdraw cash, I tell them there is no network because I don’t want to feel that I’m unable to provide the amount that they need,” he said.

Indeed, according to him, owing to the recent surge in demand for banking agents’ services, he is considering getting a loan from family members to invest in the business. Oyenuga noted that while 2020 has generally been a tough year for individuals and businesses due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the recent #EndSARS crisis, the year has not been that rough for the agent banking business, as many people, who for one reason or the other did not feel comfortable carrying out transactions in what they consider to be ‘informal’ environments, now frequently patronise the agents.

“Instead of driving to, or boarding a bus to a bank ATM that might have been shut down before you get there, or would have run dry due to the large number of people that you find at ATMs in recent times, people now realise that it is better to save their time and money by going to the Banking Agent that might even be on the same premises with them,” he said.

Similarly, a First Bank agent, who did not want to be named, said that apart from the difficulty in accessing cash, occasioned by the #EndSARS crisis, the unprecedented level of criminality witnessed in many parts of the country during the crisis, has made a lot of people to be more security conscious and reluctant to venture far from their neighbourhood especially when they have to carry out a banking transaction.

The agent said: “The big advantage that we (banking agents) have is that our shops are usually in areas where banks do not have enough branches to serve the people. So, given the general insecurity in the country, coupled with the rising cost of living, many people have now concluded that it is more favourable for them to go to a bank agent and pay a small fee for either to withdraw or transfer money, than to insist on carrying out such transactions in a bank branch.”

As part of its efforts to boost financial inclusion by increasing access to financial services, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the agent banking system in 2013, under which, financial institutions and mobile money operators (MMOs) can appoint third parties as agents to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public.

Analysts point out that in the wake of the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, forcing lenders to adopt Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, many DMBs saw an opportunity to boost their agent banking business.

For instance, in August this year, a national daily reported that three first tier lenders -First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Zenith Bank and Access Bank-had placed orders for a total of 100,000 PoS machines for their agent banking business.

Specifically, according to the report, First Bank, which leads the industry in number of PoS, had ordered another 40,000 terminals, Zenith Bank ordered 50, 000 machines, while Access Bank ordered 10,000.

According to latest data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of registered PoS terminals in the country stood at 446, 453 as at December 2019 compared with 258,443 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

