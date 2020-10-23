News

#EndSARS: C’River inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR Comment(0)

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade yesterday inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate police brutality in the state.

The seven-man panel, headed by Retired Justice Michael Edem, also has as members the Attorney- General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashang and Justice Eno Ebri, as well as Rev. Father Bob Etta; John Ebi Makpan; Jossy Oku and Christian Lawrence Attah.

Speaking during the inauguration and swearing-in of the panel members in Calabar, the state capital, the governor said that African leaders must be bold enough to admit the fact that they have failed the younger generation.

 

He said: “It is time for us to develop that consciousness, face reality and agree with the young people that something has gone wrong. It has nothing to do with one administration or the other, but the result of a rot that has accumulated over time.

 

“It is time to provide prosperity for our young ones just as the government did for us during our time. That is why I stand with the youths of this nation to say we must put an end to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS)

 

“I cannot explain why a young man will come out of the university for five or six years down the line, he is still unemployed. Yet, every day he tries to eke out a living on the streets, but he gets brutalised in the process.

“The government must recognise the fact that it has to first provide that which is provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Section 14, Sub-section 2 that the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its citizens.”

Ayade, while challenging the panel to publicise its activities in order to allow those who had been brutalised in the past to present their cases before it, added that the state would do everything legally possible to ensure that the victims were rightly compensated.

Responding, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Michael Edem (rtd) thanked the governor for appointing him and other worthy indigenes of the state, saying that the calibre of members of the panel will make his work easier.

According to the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, the panel would not be drawn into what he called “sentimental or emotional course,” but will get to the facts of the matters.

“We want to assure you sir, that we will come out with findings and recommendations that will make you look back and say thank God this panel was set,” he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Niger to assign new magistrates to vacant courts

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NSJSC) is to appoint new magistrates to man some magistrate courts that are vacant in magisterial divisions across the state.   Chief Registrar, Niger State High Court, Jibrin Abubakar Zabbo, who made this known to newsmen in Minna, said the screening of qualified people to occupy the magisterial positions […]
News Top Stories

Airlines operators bemoan sector’s woes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…vow to tackles challenges, elect new exco The newly elected members of the umbrella body for airlines, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said they were ready to confront issues that have affected airline operations in Nigeria. The executives listed airlines’ challenges as multiple taxation, high per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), scarcity of foreign […]
News

Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests Yahoo boy, pastor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n , (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: