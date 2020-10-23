EndSARS: C’River inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade yesterday inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate police brutality in the state.

The seven-man panel, headed by Retired Justice Michael Edem, also has as members the Attorney- General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashang and Justice Eno Ebri, as well as Rev. Father Bob Etta; John Ebi Makpan; Jossy Oku and Christian Lawrence Attah.

Speaking during the inauguration and swearing-in of the panel members in Calabar, the state capital, the governor said that African leaders must be bold enough to admit the fact that they have failed the younger generation.

He said: “It is time for us to develop that consciousness, face reality and agree with the young people that something has gone wrong. It has nothing to do with one administration or the other, but the result of a rot that has accumulated over time.

“It is time to provide prosperity for our young ones just as the government did for us during our time. That is why I stand with the youths of this nation to say we must put an end to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS)

“I cannot explain why a young man will come out of the university for five or six years down the line, he is still unemployed. Yet, every day he tries to eke out a living on the streets, but he gets brutalised in the process.

“The government must recognise the fact that it has to first provide that which is provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Section 14, Sub-section 2 that the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its citizens.”

Ayade, while challenging the panel to publicise its activities in order to allow those who had been brutalised in the past to present their cases before it, added that the state would do everything legally possible to ensure that the victims were rightly compensated.

Responding, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Michael Edem (rtd) thanked the governor for appointing him and other worthy indigenes of the state, saying that the calibre of members of the panel will make his work easier.

According to the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, the panel would not be drawn into what he called “sentimental or emotional course,” but will get to the facts of the matters.

“We want to assure you sir, that we will come out with findings and recommendations that will make you look back and say thank God this panel was set,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...