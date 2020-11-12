EndSARS: C’River judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting yesterday in Calabar, the state capital.

The Panel, which was inaugurated by the Governor Ben Ayade, and headed by the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to adjourn till Friday, November 13 to consider issues raised by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni, as well as the observation made by the Calabar branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Ebiala on the jurisdiction of the panel. Justice Edem, after his opening remarks and that of the two lawyers, had proceeded by asking the first petition to be called for consideration wherein that of Mrs. Esther Valentine, who was represented by Mba Ukweni, was called.

But, Ukweni asked the panel to find out if it was right for the state government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into cases with the police, arguing that the Nigeria Police is in the Exclusive Legislative List and only the National Assembly is mandated to reform it.

He also raised the issue of compensation, asking: “In the event that a citizen is seen as justifying his case against the police, who pays the compensation; the state government or the Federal Government?” Ukweni further urged the panel to return to the drawing table to find out if the Federal Government will back its request for states to set up a judicial panel of inquiry with any legal instrument “so that your recommendations will not be efforts in futility.”

