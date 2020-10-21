News

#EndSARS: CSOs raise the alarm over infiltration of thugs, miscreants

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

ivil Society organizations in Osun State have cried out over infiltration of thugs and anarchists who under the guise of #EndSARS had unleashed mayhem on the people.

They dissociated themselves from the brandishing of cutlasses and axes during the protest.

A statement jointly signed by ten groups yesterday and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, condemned the attack on Governors Gboyega Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of Osun and Ekiti States, looting at Osun Mall and extortion from commuter, motorists and private businesses. 

The groups, Nigerians For Good Governance, Justice Now Foundation, Oduduwa Youth Initiatives, Centre for Sustained Dialogue, Osun Youth Alternative, National Youth Democratic Network, Committee For the Defence of Human Rights, Independent Masses Forum, Social Development Monitoring Group and World Institute for Peace, dissociated themselves from violent protest rocking the state.

They said: “It is important to also state that we are not alien to the civil disobedience and protests to drive home demands and agitation of Nigerians and cannot keep quiet in the face of violence being recently imported into the #EndSARS protest by some anarchists and vandals, who have been exploring the protest banner to unleash violence on the society with destruction of both public and private properties and looting as being witnessed in Osun and some other parts of Nigeria.

“This is nothing but double jeopardy on the part of Nigerians who are equally being oppressed by the ruling class and few opportunists. It is pure anarchy to burn down the Nation without regard for the right of others whose sympathy resides with the protest. Panic being created from such acts is defeatist in nature and gives strength to argument for indispensability of the Nigerian Police. It is also a collective blackmail on Nigerian youths who genuinely want changes.

“To this end, we condemn rising scale of violence and criminality being disguised as part of the EndSARS protest and wish to state that this is pure distraction to derail the protest and shift its focus. We condemn in strong words the attack on Governors Gboyega Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of Osun and Ekiti States, looting at Osun Mall and extortion of money from commuter busses and private businesses.”

https://www.newtelegraphng.com

