#EndSARS: Curfew still in force in Osun, Oyetola insists

Posted on Author Lateef Dada and Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

…as Ekiti residents defy Fayemi’s curfew order

 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday stated that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state was still in force until normalcy returned to the state.

 

He, however, enjoined residents to obey the law and stay at home pending the time peace would be restored to the state.

 

A statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oye bamiji, maintained that the curfew which was necessitated by the need to rid the streets and the communities of violence and damages was still in force.

 

It reads: “The state government has not approved the movement of people at any time of the day within the period of the curfew.

 

“Kindly be informed that the curfew is not a punitive measure; rather, it is to keep our streets safe, our children safe and to ensure that our business owners do not suffer any more losses.

 

“Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government by staying safe, so that we do not suffer more physical, financial and psychological damages.

 

“The state government assures that the curfew will be lifted as soon as our collective safety is guaranteed.” Meanwhile, residents in Ekiti State yesterday trooped to the street, defying the curfew order by Governor Kayode Fayemi as they went about their businesses

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

