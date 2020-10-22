EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security agencies.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at a press conference, said the dimension the #EndSARS protest was going is dangerous to national cohesion and peace.

Secondus who called for a minute silence for those killed during the protest, said the attack is not targeted at any political party as both PDP and APC secretariats in Ondo State were burnt.

“PDP stands shoulder to shoulder with all the victims of this brutal attitude and condemns in strongest term, the mindless and inhuman shooting of citizens, an action that runs afoul of every national and international laws.

“We also urge the protesting youths to ensure that they continue to be peaceful even in the face of provocations,” Secondus said.

He regretted the silence of President Buhari concerning the demands of the protecting youths.

