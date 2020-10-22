News

#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.

The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security agencies.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at a press conference, said the dimension the #EndSARS protest was going is dangerous to national cohesion and peace.

Secondus who called for a minute silence for those killed during the protest, said the attack is not targeted at any political party as both PDP and APC secretariats in Ondo State were burnt.

“PDP stands shoulder to shoulder with all the victims of this brutal attitude and condemns in strongest term, the mindless and inhuman shooting of citizens, an action that runs afoul of every national and international laws.

“We also urge the protesting youths to ensure that they continue to be peaceful even in the face of provocations,” Secondus said.

He regretted the silence of President Buhari concerning the demands of the protecting youths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]
News

State of the nation: PDP Reps’ caucus says FG consistently inconsistent

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of RepresentativeshascalledonPresident Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and the reality of the moment.   The caucus chaired by Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), came out with the resolution […]
News

FG orders civil servants to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

In line with a directive from the Federal Government, civil servants working in Abuja in particular, have begun testing for COVID-19 infection. This was to further enable the Federal Government to contain spread of the disease by ensuring asymtotmatic civil servants who were unaware of their positive status to get treated in order to avoid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: