EndSARS: Delta adopts panel’s report, compensates victims

Delta state government has adopted the report of the panel of enquiry into cases of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state and agreed to compensate the affected families of those who were affected by the protest. The panel, headed by Justice Christiana Ogisi (rtd) had admitted in evidence and marked some video clips as exhibit during the procedure. The report indicted the Nigeria Police for unlawfully arresting and brutalising innocent citizens of the state and demanded compensation to assuage the anger of the affected individuals. But Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, after the state’s executive council meeting in Asaba, said the victims would be compensated based on the degree of the brutality that was inflicted on confirmed victims. The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Economic Planning, Mr. Barry Gbe, who spoke on the outcome of the meeting, said the state approved the compensation for the families they left behind to meet them halfway.

His words: “No amount of money could bring back the lives of those who died during the protest. You do know that if it is in trillions,it will not still bring back anybody who has passed. The gesture will mitigate the sufferings of those they left behind. In our next Executive Council meeting, we will continue and conclude consideration and adoption of the white paper”. Speaking further, Aniagwu revealed that a N66 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill has been proposed to be sent to the State House of Assembly for onward approval to enable the state meet certain policy priorities and programmes.

