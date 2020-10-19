News

#ENDSARS: Deployment of soldiers treason, Yoruba, Igbo groups warn Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Any attempt to deploy soldiers against the on-going protest is treason against the people, pan-Yoruba and Igbo groups said yesterday in a joint statement. The two groups, Yoruba One Voice and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) said President Muhammadu Buhari, deployment of soldiers to quell the #ENDSARS protesters was a conscious attempt to bring down the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.

In a joint statement, Yoruba Voice and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) said the use of soldiers represents an act of treason. The groups said they were deeply concerned about plots by the Fulani to destabilise the country in order to justify the complete imposition of martial rule on the country. “This was exactly what happened in 1983. People rose against President Shehu Shagari.

The military led by Fulani officers ambushed the democratic experience which produce the same Buhari as the military head of state.” The two groups said in the statement signed by Director of Communication, Yoruba Voice, Zacheus Somorin and IPOB’s Principal Secretary to the Directorate of State, Ms Christy Ekama.

The groups said fur ther: “It is unthinkable that President Buhari has resolved to deploy soldiers. There was no debate on the deployment in the National Assembly. The Governors’ Forum and the National Executive Council, (NEC) have not discussed the use of soldiers. It’s certain the deployment of soldiers was a decision taken by Buhari’s kitchen cabinet dominated by his Fulani kinsmen.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group lauds outcome of Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  A civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, has lauded the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, the group joined democrats and all well-meaning people to heartily congratulate Nigerians […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases hit 3.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and […]
News Top Stories

Alpha Beta defends Tinubu, tackles Apara over alleged fraud

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Lagos State revenue consultant, Alpha-Beta Consulting, yesterday said its former Managing Director, Mr. Oladapo Apara, allegedly committed a number of crimes for which he was removed in 2018. The agency in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Akin Doherty, said the “uncorroborated allegations against the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: