ENDSARS: Deployment of soldiers treason, Yoruba, Igbo groups warn Buhari

Any attempt to deploy soldiers against the on-going protest is treason against the people, pan-Yoruba and Igbo groups said yesterday in a joint statement. The two groups, Yoruba One Voice and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) said President Muhammadu Buhari, deployment of soldiers to quell the #ENDSARS protesters was a conscious attempt to bring down the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.

In a joint statement, Yoruba Voice and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) said the use of soldiers represents an act of treason. The groups said they were deeply concerned about plots by the Fulani to destabilise the country in order to justify the complete imposition of martial rule on the country. “This was exactly what happened in 1983. People rose against President Shehu Shagari.

The military led by Fulani officers ambushed the democratic experience which produce the same Buhari as the military head of state.” The two groups said in the statement signed by Director of Communication, Yoruba Voice, Zacheus Somorin and IPOB’s Principal Secretary to the Directorate of State, Ms Christy Ekama.

The groups said fur ther: “It is unthinkable that President Buhari has resolved to deploy soldiers. There was no debate on the deployment in the National Assembly. The Governors’ Forum and the National Executive Council, (NEC) have not discussed the use of soldiers. It’s certain the deployment of soldiers was a decision taken by Buhari’s kitchen cabinet dominated by his Fulani kinsmen.”

