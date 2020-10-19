EndSARS: Diaspora group knocks N’East Elders over call for sack of Service Chiefs.

The South East Professionals in Diaspora has faulted the call by some Elders of the North-East geopolitical zone of the Country, for the sack of the nation’s Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest by some youths.

In a statement issued and signed by the spokesman of the group, Engr. Fidelis Nze (KSM), the Diaspora group said the call was not only ill-timed and malicious but highly partisan and against national cohesion.

This is as the professional group urged the Elders to rather concentrate their energies in engaging the government and the military high command on how to extinguish the flame of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges in the North-East.

The elders, under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), had said that the Service Chiefs should be removed from the nation’s security architecture just as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was scrapped.

However, the South East Professionals in Diaspora likened the North East Elders call as one with a parochial interest, stating that it is self-serving for any group or Elders to use the #EndSARS protests to call for the sack of the Service Chiefs.

“We wonder why these so-called elders chose to use a protest by some youths against the activities of the now rested SARS of the Police as a springboard for their unpatriotic call. While we struggle to establish the nexus, it was quite obvious to us, that the elders were only acting out a script, ostensibly written by their sponsors”.

“There is more to be desired for anyone or group of persons to call for the removal of Service Chiefs at this defining moment in our history. Anyone with security concerns knows that the remnants of the insurgents are lurking around waiting to strike and if we lowered our guard by acceding to the call of those unpatriotic individuals who want the Service Chiefs removed, it may spell doom.

“We urge the North East Elders to look inwards, take the stock of sacrifices the Nigerian Army under the able leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has made to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria, especially their zone, and galvanize conversation around effective tackling the unfortunate security challenges in their zone,” he said.

