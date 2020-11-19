News

#EndSARS: DJ Switch will be exposed in due course, says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday said the celebrity who live-streamed, on Instagram, the Lekki shootings of October 20 will soon be exposed for spreading falsehood.
Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has left the country over what she has described as threats to her life.
However, Mohammed at a press briefing on Thursday denied her life was in danger and said the police and military never declared her wanted.
He also suggested that she may be acting out a script written by other people and vowed that she would be exposed in due course.
DJ Switch has said the Nigerian military shot at unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Lekki on October 20, but the government denies the narrative.
In her live stream at the scene of the incident which immediately went viral at the time, many injured persons could be seen, as some protesters tried to extract bullets from bleeding people after the men in military uniform had opened fire.
Some were also seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive other injured victims.
It was also widely reported by some eyewitnesses that several had been killed and the security officers were clearing up the bodies – claims which the military immediately dismissed as fake news.
The incident came hours after the Lagos State government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the peaceful protests.

